Environmental Learning Center Hosts the 'Catch-Photo-Release' and the 'Lionfish Derby' Fishing Tournaments

Indian River County - Wednesday July 16, 2024: The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) has announced two, month long fishing tournaments, the Catch-Photo-Release (CPR) Fishing Tournament, and the Lionfish Derby.

* The inshore Catch-Photo-Release (CPR) Tournament will benefit education and conservation efforts focused on the Indian River Lagoon (IRL).

* The state-wide Lionfish Derby helps eradicate this invasive species that is devastating our reef and marine health.

Those who enter enter the tournaments will be supporting the Environmental Learning Center while they fish.

Details for the Catch-Photo-Release Tournament for the Indian River Lagoon

The Catch-Photo-Release tournament for the Indian River Lagoon is an inshore fishing tournament throughout the entire Indian River Lagoon, which runs 156 miles from the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County to the Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County.

Early registration for Catch-Photo-Release tournament opened on Monday July 15. The entry fee is $150. After August 15, registration will be $175.

The Tournament begins on September 14 and runs until October 12. Target species are snook, redfish, trout and tarpon caught from the shore or a vessel. Cash prizes will be given for different divisions and species.

By promoting the catch, photo, release method of fishing, we emphasize responsible angling practices that ensure the sustainability of our aquatic resources. The mandatory Captain’s Meeting will be held at ELC’s Schidel Education & Event Pavilion at 255 Live Oak Drive in Vero Beach on September 13 at 6 PM.

The Captains Meeting will have a special guest speaker, food, drinks, swag, and presentation of the rules and format. Awards will be presented at the Heartbeat Celebration on October 13 at 4 PM at ELC’s Schidel Education & Event Pavilion, where there will be food, drink, music, awards, raffles, and more. Non-participant tickets are available for $40 in advance.

Details for the Lionfish Derby

Taking place at the same time is the ELC's inaugural Lionfish Derby. It will be a month-long, state-wide, no-holds-barred lionfish harvesting extravaganza.

Anglers who take part will help remove this invasive fish and preserve Florida's reefs for future generations.

For more information on both Tournaments and to register visit https://www.discoverelc.org/fishing-tournaments/.