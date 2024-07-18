Candidates for a Seat on the Martin County Commission Answer Questions Posed by the Taxpayer Association

Martin County - Thursday July 18, 2024: The Martin County Taxpayer Association (MCTA) recently sent a questionnaire to each of the eight candidates running in the August 20th Primary Election for a seat on the Martin County Board of Commissioners. There are three open seats.

The MCTA questionnaire asked each of the candidates for their views on important issues facing the County.

One candidate, Frank D'Ambra, has not yet responded to the questionnaire. The Taxpayers Association has provided the following answers from the seven other candidates who did.

Click on the name of the candidate in the link below to learn about their views.