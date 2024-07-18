Clark Advanced Learning Center Expands to Include 9th Grade

Fort Pierce - Thursday July 18, 2024: The Clark Advanced Learning Center has announced a significant expansion of its program to include 9th grade. Starting in the 2024 - 2025 academic year, Clark will welcome 9th graders, expanding its current program that serves sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

The Clark Advanced Learning Center is a public charter high school operated by Indian River State College and located at the IRSC Chastain Campus in Stuart.

The addition of 9th grade will increase access to Clark's innovative program, which includes dual enrollment opportunities at Indian River State College, allowing students to earn tuition-free college credits. This expansion provides more students with access to Clark's program and creates a seamless four-year high school experience aligned with college and career readiness.

"We are excited to build on our tradition of excellence by welcoming 9th graders to Clark,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College President. “This expansion allows us to provide our innovative, college-preparatory education to students earlier in their high school careers. We are grateful to the Martin County School District for their sponsorship and remain committed to maintaining our high standards, while opening doors for even more young learners in our community."

"The addition of 9th grade to Clark Advanced Learning Center is another opportunity for parental choice in education in Martin County,” said Dr. Leslie Judd, Clark Advanced Learning Center Principal. “We are thrilled to extend our unique blend of rigorous academics and college and career preparation to 9th grade students.”

Clark Advanced Learning Center continues to demonstrate academic excellence, maintaining its A rating and solidifying its position as a top-performing institution. This achievement places Clark at the forefront of Treasure Coast high schools and secures its spot among the Top 25 Florida high schools. US News & World Reports ranked Clark among the top 500 charter schools in the nation for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

The 2024 – 2025 academic year begins August 12th. Applications are currently being accepted, and space is limited. Interested families can learn more and apply at www.clarkadvancedlearningcenter.org.