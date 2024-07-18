Waste Management (WM) Donates Backpacks to the Gifford Youth Achievement Center for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Indian River County - Thursday July 18, 2024: The Gifford Youth Achievement Center (GYAC), which aims to improve the lives of vulnerable youths, received its annual donation from Waste Management (WM) that included 175 backpacks filled with pertinent school supplies to start the new school year.

“For the eighth consecutive year WM has donated backpacks to our campers,” said Curtis Webb, Director of Youth Programs at GYAC. “They coordinated with us to ensure every single registered camper received school supplies for the upcoming school year. We are beyond grateful for our continued partnership with our local WM team.”

“At WM we are focus on making a difference in the communities we service,” said Debbie Perez, Senior Account Executive. It is important to us to continue our collaboration with GYAC and provide local youth with new school supplies before the new school year. We look forward to this event every July!”

The GYAC aims to enhance youth and adult futures by increasing the high school and college graduation rates of low-income families, promoting parental involvement, and boosting the overall sense of worth within every individual they serve.