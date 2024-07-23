FWC: Gear-Up for the Florida Recreational Spiny Lobster Season Starting Tomorrow, Wednesday July 24

Florida - Tuesday July 23, 2024: It's time to gear-up for the two-day Recreational Spiny Lobster Sport Season which this year is being held tomorrow, Wednesday July 24th, and Thursday July 25th.

The Recreational Spiny Lobster Sport Season is then in two weeks on Tuesday August 6th and runs through March 31st next year.

Remember the harvest regulations: lobsters must be a minimum 3-inch carapace length (measured in water) to be harvested.

Harvesters may take six lobsters per day in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, or 12 lobsters per day in all other state waters.

Learn more about bag limits, size limits, where to harvest and other regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine. If you plan to lobster in the Keys, another great resource is the Monroe County Tourist Development Council website: KeysLobsterSeason.com.

Don’t forget to get your recreational saltwater fishing license and spiny lobster permit at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

For Lionfish Challenge participants, qualifying for the 2024 Lionfish Challenge Coin now allows for the harvest of two extra lobsters each day of the 2024 sport season. Challenge participants can qualify for the Challenge Coin by reporting at least 25 lionfish as a recreational harvester or at least 50 pounds of lionfish as a commercial harvester. Participants must have the physical 2024 FWC-issued Challenge Coin on their person to harvest the two extra lobsters. Register for the 2024 Lionfish Challenge at FWCReefRangers.com.

If bully netting this season, keep lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the shoreline. Please be considerate of others by keeping sound levels low when near shoreline residences.

Don’t forget to use care around corals and other marine life. Touching corals or other marine life can harm these sensitive organisms. The FWC launched the Florida Coral Crew to engage sportsmen and women in the effort to combat Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease. Before you go out looking for lobster, you can sign up to join the crew at FLCoralCrew.com.

Be safe when diving for lobster. Wear a life jacket when underway and designate a sober operator for the vessel. When lobstering in open water, divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device and within 100 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device if near an inlet or navigation channel. Boat operators traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on an inlet or navigational channel must slow to idle speed. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Boating, select “Boating Regulations,” followed by “Divers-down Warning Devices.”