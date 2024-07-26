Indian River State College Cyber Program Earns CAE Redesignation at NICE Conference

Fort Pierce - Friday July 26, 2024: Indian River State College has received its redesignation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) at the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Conference and Expo in Dallas, Texas, held June 3-5, 2024. This redesignation reaffirms the College’s commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education and its ongoing efforts to produce highly skilled professionals in the field.

"We are so pleased to receive the CAE redesignation, recognizing our continued dedication to providing top-tier cybersecurity education," states Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College president. "This achievement reflects the hard work of our faculty, staff, and industry partners in maintaining and enhancing our cybersecurity program to meet the evolving needs of the field."

The CAE-CD program, jointly sponsored by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), aims to reduce vulnerability in our national information infrastructure by promoting higher education and research in cyber defense. Indian River State College's redesignation underscores its ongoing role in developing the next generation of cybersecurity experts and advancing the field through research and innovation.

Since its initial designation in 2018, Indian River State College has continued to expand and refine its cybersecurity offerings. The College's Cyber Center of Excellence remains a cornerstone of its program, providing students with hands-on experience and fostering partnerships with industry leaders.

"This redesignation validates our program's quality and opens up new opportunities for our graduates in government agencies, national laboratories, and leading cybersecurity firms," stated James Howse, dean of business and computer science at the College’s Brown Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Indian River State College, known for its commitment to academic excellence and innovative use of technology in education, serves more than 22,000 students annually across its campuses in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties.

The College offers a comprehensive range of programs, including those in cybersecurity, leading to bachelor's degrees, associate degrees, technical certificates, and applied technology diplomas.

For more information about Indian River State College and its cybersecurity programs, visit https://irsc.edu/. To learn more about the Indian River State College Cyber Center of Excellence, visit the Indian River State College Cyber Center of Excellence website.