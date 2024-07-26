Partial Closure of the Parking Lot at the John Parks Sports Complex Starting Next Monday, July 29 Through Friday August 2

St. Lucie County - Friday July 26, 2024: Crews will be resurfacing and making repairs to the main parking lot inside the John B. Parks Sports Complex, in front of the Lawnwood Stadium, on Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2.

Crews will be working on different sections of the parking lot during this time, so not all spaces will be closed during this renovation project. But visitors should be aware that some areas/parking spaces will be closed during this renovation project.

Managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department, the John B. Parks Sports Complex is located at 1302 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.