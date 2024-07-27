Recharge Your Children’s Interest in Learning with St. Lucie County Youth Library Programs
St. Lucie County - Saturday July 27, 2024: As students head back to the classroom, St. Lucie County’s libraries continue to host a variety of educational programs for the whole family.
Children and family activities for August include:
- Family Fun Wrap-Up Party on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Morningside Branch. Join the library staff for a summer reading wrap-up party with fun filled activities, crafts and music.
- Music and Motion Saturday Edition on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Morningside Branch. Action songs, movement, singing, instruments and fun for the whole family.
- S.T.E.A.M. Power! on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. Explore the world of science, technology, engineering, art & math in a storytime. Most suited for students in kindergarten through 5th grade.
- Movie Matinee: “Migration” (2023) on Friday, Aug. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. This animated feature is rated PG with a running time of 83 minutes.
- Book Character Primary Election running Saturday, Aug. 10 through Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Hurston Branch. Drop in any time to learn about the election process and vote for m your favorite book characters. All ages welcome.
- Game Day at the Lakewood Park Branch on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m. cards, Monopoly and more. Bring a few friends and a love for games and join us at the library for some good old-fashioned board game fun. Some supplies provided or bring your favorites.
- Legos and More on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lakewood Park Branch. Join us for building and creating with LEGO bricks along with cards, board games and crafts.
- Kids Crafternoon on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Lakewood Park Branch. Join us in creating handmade journals. All supplies provided. Best suited for students ages 10 and older.
Teens and Teens:
- Anime Multimedia Club on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 4:15 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. It’s Anime Day: Time to discover something new with Crunchyroll as we watch two pilot episodes voted on by the club. Will you find your new favorite show?
- Turning Tumble on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. Build mechanical computers powered by marbles to solve logic puzzles. Best suited for grades 6-12.
Weekly Programs:
- Family Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Designed for children up to age 5, but all ages are welcome.
- Mondays at the Pruitt Campus Library (No storytime Aug. 19 & 26)
- Tuesdays at the Lakewood Park Branch
- Storytime Jam at 10:30 a.m. Clap, dance and listen to stories. For ages 3-5.
- Wednesdays at the Kilmer Branch
- Thursdays at the Hurston Branch
- Music & Motion for Kids at 10:30 a.m. - Action songs, movement, singing and fun. For children younger than 6 with a caregiver.
- Wednesdays (beginning Aug. 7) at the Morningside Branch
- Fridays at 10:10 a.m. the Lakewood Park Branch.
- Pre-school Storybook Craft at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and 5 are invited to listen to stories and then join their parents and caregivers for a related craft.
- Thursdays at the Lakewood Park Branch
- Fridays at the Hurston Branch
All of these events are free. St. Lucie County libraries are located at:
- Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce / 772-462-6870
- Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-337-5632
- Port St. Lucie Branch, 180 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5450
- Paula A. Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5470
- Susan B. Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce / 772-462-1615
- Zora Neale Hurston Branch, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce / 772-462-2154
- Indian River State College’s Pruitt Campus, 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-336-6380
Additional information can be found at: www.stlucielibrary.org.