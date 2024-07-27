Recharge Your Children’s Interest in Learning with St. Lucie County Youth Library Programs

St. Lucie County - Saturday July 27, 2024: As students head back to the classroom, St. Lucie County’s libraries continue to host a variety of educational programs for the whole family.

Children and family activities for August include:



Family Fun Wrap-Up Party on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Morningside Branch. Join the library staff for a summer reading wrap-up party with fun filled activities, crafts and music.

Music and Motion Saturday Edition on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Morningside Branch. Action songs, movement, singing, instruments and fun for the whole family.

S.T.E.A.M. Power! on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. Explore the world of science, technology, engineering, art & math in a storytime. Most suited for students in kindergarten through 5th grade.

Movie Matinee: “Migration” (2023) on Friday, Aug. 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. This animated feature is rated PG with a running time of 83 minutes.

Book Character Primary Election running Saturday, Aug. 10 through Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Hurston Branch. Drop in any time to learn about the election process and vote for m your favorite book characters. All ages welcome.

Game Day at the Lakewood Park Branch on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m. cards, Monopoly and more. Bring a few friends and a love for games and join us at the library for some good old-fashioned board game fun. Some supplies provided or bring your favorites.

Legos and More on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lakewood Park Branch. Join us for building and creating with LEGO bricks along with cards, board games and crafts.

Kids Crafternoon on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Lakewood Park Branch. Join us in creating handmade journals. All supplies provided. Best suited for students ages 10 and older.

Teens and Teens:



Anime Multimedia Club on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 4:15 p.m. at the Morningside Branch. It’s Anime Day: Time to discover something new with Crunchyroll as we watch two pilot episodes voted on by the club. Will you find your new favorite show?

Turning Tumble on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Hurston Branch. Build mechanical computers powered by marbles to solve logic puzzles. Best suited for grades 6-12.

Weekly Programs:



Family Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Designed for children up to age 5, but all ages are welcome.

Mondays at the Pruitt Campus Library (No storytime Aug. 19 & 26) Tuesdays at the Lakewood Park Branch

Storytime Jam at 10:30 a.m. Clap, dance and listen to stories. For ages 3-5.

Wednesdays at the Kilmer Branch

Thursdays at the Hurston Branch

Music & Motion for Kids at 10:30 a.m. - Action songs, movement, singing and fun. For children younger than 6 with a caregiver.

Wednesdays (beginning Aug. 7) at the Morningside Branch Fridays at 10:10 a.m. the Lakewood Park Branch.

Pre-school Storybook Craft at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and 5 are invited to listen to stories and then join their parents and caregivers for a related craft.

Thursdays at the Lakewood Park Branch

Fridays at the Hurston Branch

All of these events are free. St. Lucie County libraries are located at:



Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce / 772-462-6870

Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-337-5632

Port St. Lucie Branch, 180 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5450

Paula A. Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-871-5470

Susan B. Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce / 772-462-1615

Zora Neale Hurston Branch, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce / 772-462-2154

Indian River State College’s Pruitt Campus, 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie / 772-336-6380

Additional information can be found at: www.stlucielibrary.org.