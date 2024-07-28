Clark Advanced Learning Center to Host 20th Anniversary Celebration of Success on Sunday, August 11

Stuart - Sunday July 28, 2024: Kick off the new school year and celebrate the Clark Advanced Learning Center’s 20 years of success providing parents and their children with a choice for high-quality education, in a small school setting.

Current and past students of the Learning Center, as well as employees and supporters, are invited to the school's '20th Anniversary Celebration of Success'. This free event will honor everyone who contributed to Clark’s success and celebrate the school's ongoing mission to equip students with the education and guidance they need to pursue rewarding careers.

Come and explore the school building, re-connect with fellow graduates and staff members, peruse and purchase one of the old yearbooks. Light refreshments will be served.

To RSVP, visit: https://bit.ly/CelebrateClark20 or call (772) 419-5759.

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024

Time: 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Clark Advanced Learning Center, 2400 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL 34997

Cost: Free

For more information, call (772) 419-5759.

The Clark Advanced Learning Center is managed by Indian River State College in partnership with the Martin County School District. It now serves students in grades 9 through 12. The school is located on the Chastain Campus of Indian River State College in Stuart.

The Clark Advanced Learning Center is recognized as a High-Performing Charter School and a School of Excellence by the Florida Department of Education.