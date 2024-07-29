FDOT - Treasure Coast Traffic Report Through Friday August 2

Treasure Coast - Monday July 29, 2024: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million/ Late 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Citrus Boulevard to SW Martin Downs Boulevard may have one lane in either direction closed, Monday through Thursday, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway construction. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway eastbound traffic from just west of SW Citrus Boulevard was shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for westbound road construction through August 2024.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway westbound traffic from just east of SW Leighton Farms Avenue was shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for construction of the new westbound travel lanes through August 2024.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway was shifted to the outside lanes to facilitate median construction, on Sunday, July 21.

o SR 714/ SW Martin Highway median will be closed from just west of SW Citrus Boulevard to just east of SW Leighton Farms Avenue to safely facilitate

roadway construction.

o Eastbound traffic attempting to access driveways on the north side of SR 714 must U-turn on SW 42nd Avenue, Martin Downs Highway, and SW Citrus

Boulevard.

o Eastbound traffic attempting to leave the driveways on the north side must U-turn at SW 42nd Avenue, and SW Citrus Boulevard.

• Eastbound and westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Martin Downs Boulevard will be closed intermittently to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., through Friday, Aug. 30, for roadway construction.

Small Vehicle Detour Information:

o Small vehicle westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue, SW Moore Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Small vehicle eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway small vehicle traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leigh-ton Farm Avenue will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Three or More Axle Truck and Trailer Detour Information:

o Three or more axle truck and trailer eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW 96th Street, SR-76/SW Kanner Highway, enter the SR-9/I-95 northbound on-ramp from SW Kanner Highway, exit SR-9/I-95 at High Meadows Avenue (Exit 102), High Meadows Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Three or more axle truck and trailer westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via High Meadows Avenue, enter the SR-9/I-95 southbound on-ramp from High Meadows Avenue, exit SR-9/I-95 at SR-76/SW Kanner High-way (Exit 101), SW 96th Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic on SR-714/SW Martin Highway between SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Florida’s Turnpike Lane Closures Related to Construction:

• Northbound and southbound Florida’s Turnpike, in Palm City, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 4, shoulders closed, for lighting work. Monday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 11 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

2. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from SE Contractors Way to north of SR 732/Jensen Beach Boulevard

Description: This 5.042-mile resurfacing project began on June 19, 2023. The project improvements on US 1 consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway excluding SW Joan Jefferson Way to NW Wright Boulevard (no work on the Roosevelt Bridge), drainage improvements, constructing sidewalks to fill in missing gaps, upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, installing pedestrian pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections, and upgrading pavement markings and lighting signalized intersections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $12 million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, grading and sod installation.

• US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge will have one southbound lane closed, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, for grading and sod installation.

• US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one southbound lane closed, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, for grading and sod installation.

• US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have two lanes in either direction closed, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, July 28, through Thursday, Aug. 1, for asphalt operations.

• US 1 from the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one lane in either direction closed, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, July 28 through Thursday, Aug. 1, for asphalt operations.

• US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and traffic signal work.

3. SR 15/US 98 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 12.333-mile project began on August 4, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, widening the roadway shoulders to 12 feet (7 feet paved and 5 feet unpaved), and installing new pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $20.8 Million/ Late 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 15/US 98 from the Palm Beach/Martin County line to the Martin/Okeechobee County line will have one lane in either direction closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, for survey, embankment, subgrade, barrier wall, and asphalt base.

• Northbound and southbound traffic on SR 15/US 98 from the Port Mayaca Bridge to the Palm Beach/Martin County Line was shifted two feet to the west to facilitate roadway paving operations through August 2024.

4. State Road (SR) 732/Jensen Beach Causeway Mobility Improvements Project

Description: This 1.842-mile project began on September 19, 2023, from NE Indian River Drive to SR A1A. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing damaged sidewalk, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading signing and markings to provide buffered bicycle lanes, and replacing the existing bridge lighting, pendant lighting, and decorative pier lights. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $3 Million/ Late Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• Advanced Notice: Closures on State Road (SR) 732/Jensen Beach Causeway will occur nightly, 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, Aug. 4, through Thursday, Aug. 15, for paving operations. The westbound direction will be closed first. When the westbound work has been completed, eastbound lanes will then be closed to motorists. Only one direction at a time will be closed during this operation. Sunday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 22 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

Detour Information:

o Eastbound motorists will be detoured via south along NE Indian River Drive to east SR A1A/ NE Ocean Boulevard.

o Westbound SR A1A motorists will be detoured via southwest SR A1A/NE Ocean Boulevard to NE Indian River Drive.

o The eastbound and westbound lanes of SR 732/Jensen Beach Causeway will be open in each direction daily, 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

5. SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard at SW Tommy Clements Street Intersection Improvement Project

Description: This 0.3825-mile project began on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Project improvements include constructing a left turn lane on SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard at SW Tommy Clements Street, constructing ten-foot paved shoulders, building a retaining wall, and upgrading drainage, signage, and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $4.8 Million/ Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The speed limit on SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard was reduced from 60 MPH to 55 MPH in the work zone for the duration of construction.

• Northbound and southbound SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard traffic was shifted to the west from just north and south of the SW Tommy Clements Street intersection to facilitate roadway construction activities.

• SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard from just north and south of SW Tommy Clements Street will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 16 through Friday, Aug. 2, for shoulder widening, material, and equipment deliveries. A flagging operation will be used to divert traffic.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

6. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four, design and construct this project through an application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Avenue, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation, and stamped concrete. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179 /Late Fall 2024

Traffic Impact:

• Advanced Notice: Beginning Monday, Aug. 5, northbound and southbound traffic on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, between Darwin Square and SW Squirrel Avenue, will be shifted to the east to facilitate roadway construction activities. If the traffic shift is not completed by Monday, Aug. 5, then it is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Aug. 7.

• SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SW Squirrel Avenue to SW Alexandria Avenue will have one northbound lane closed, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday Aug. 12 through Sunday, Sept.15, for roadway and drainage construction.

• SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard between Darwin Boulevard to just south of SW Alexandria Avenue will have the southbound outside merge lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 26 through Wednesday, Aug. 5 for roadway and drainage work.

• SW Alexandria Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, is closed around-the-clock through approximately 3 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2024, for drainage work across the roadway. Saturday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 6 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to westbound SW Alexandria motorists will be detoured via SW North Globe Avenue and SW Fillmore Street to SW Alexandria.

o Eastbound SW Alexandria Avenue motorists will be detoured via SW Fillmore Street and SW North Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

• SW Tunis Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard is closed to traffic around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2024, for roadway reconstruction. Saturday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 6 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to eastbound SW Tunis Avenue will be detoured to eastbound SW Rice Avenue SW Chartwell Street to westbound SW Tunis Avenue.

o Westbound SW Tunis Avenue motorists will be detoured to southbound SW Chartwell Street/ Rice Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. Please note, that the entrance on SW Tunis Avenue to Darwin Square will remain open.

• SW Alcantarra Boulevard at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, is closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2024, for roadway reconstruction. Saturday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 6 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to SW Alcantarra Boulevard will be detoured to S Globe Avenue and SW Vendome Street to SW Alcantarra Boulevard.

o Eastbound SW Alcantarra Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Vendome Street and S Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, please contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

Traffic Impact:

• Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

• Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

• One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard.

7. State Road A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project began on May 1, 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR 5/US 1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel, installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge, installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR A1A, constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway, building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure, constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad, extending Juanita Avenue from SR 5/US 1 to Old Dixie Highway, and connecting SR 5/US 1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million/ Late 2027.

Traffic Impact:

• SR A1A between approximately 1000 feet east of the North Causeway Island Park entrance to the east end of the North Causeway Bridge, will have one eastbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 9, for storm drain installation and roadway construction.

• Old Dixie Highway between SR A1A and approximately 500 feet north of the North Causeway will have one northbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 30, for roadway curb, gutter, and gravity wall installation.

• US 1 between 500 feet south of Juanita Avenue and 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue will have one northbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 9, for roadway work on the northbound turn lane onto Juanita Avenue.

• US 1 from 500 feet north of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection to the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one southbound left turn lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 9, for median work.

• US 1 from 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue to 200 feet south of Juanita Avenue will have one southbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 9, for curb, sidewalk, gutter, and drainage installation.

• Northbound and southbound CR 605/Old Dixie Highway between Sunny Lane and SR A1A will have one lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 9, for roadway reconstruction. A flagging operation will be in place to maintain local traffic.

• US 1 between NE 3rd Street and the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one northbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 9, for roadway construction and right turn lane extension.

• Juanita Avenue between NE 13th Street and the US 1 intersection will have one eastbound and westbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 9, for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to maintain local traffic.

• SR A1A between approximately 1000 feet east of the North Causeway Island Park Entrance and the east end of the North Causeway Bridge will have one eastbound lane closed, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 9, for striping, barrier wall installation and roadway construction. A flagging operation will be in place to maintain local traffic.

• US 1 from 200 feet south of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection to Juanita Ave will have one northbound right turn lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 9, for mast arm installation.

• US 1 between approximately 200 feet north of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection to approximately 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue will have one southbound lane closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 30, for roadway striping.

• US 1 between approximately 200 feet south of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection to approximately 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue will have one northbound lane closed, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 30, for roadway striping.

• Juanita Avenue between US 1 and approximately 500 feet west of US 1 will have one lane closed in either direction, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 30, for roadway striping.

• US 1 between approximately 200 feet south of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection to Juanita Avenue will have one northbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 for installation of mast arm 1 foundations.

8. State Road 9/I-95 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements Project, from South of Gatlin Boulevard to South of St. Lucie West Boulevard

Description: The resurfacing and safety improvements project began on June 16, 2023. The project improvements consist of extending the SR-9/I-95 northbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from Gatlin Boulevard and the SR-9/I-95 southbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from St. Lucie West Boulevard, installing a Dynamic Message Sign along SR-9/I-95 northbound south of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide real-time messages to motorists, installing LED roadway lighting on SR-9/I-95 between Gatlin Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway, upgrading interchange signage, resurfacing SR-9/I-95 and correcting cross-slopes, and installing a Dynamic Curve Warning System north of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide a warning to motorists of excessive speed and wet pavement conditions. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $9.9 million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• I-95, from just south of Becker Road (Exit 114) to just north of St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121), will have one lane closed in each direction, as needed, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Wednesday, July 31, for roadway construction.

• I-95, from just south of Becker Road (Exit 114) to just north of St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121), will have two lanes closed in each direction, as needed,10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through Wednesday, July 31, for roadway construction.

• The I-95 shoulder between Becker Road (Exit 114) and St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121), will be intermittently closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Wednesday, July 31, for foundation installation, pole construction, sign installation, lighting, and ITS Work.

9. Savannas Preserve State Park SUN Trail Improvements Project, from Walton Road to Kitterman Road

Description: The SUN Trail improvements project began on July 26, 2023. Project improvements consist of constructing approximately 6.8 miles of accessible multi-use trail featuring a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail with boardwalk sections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $10.6 million/ Late Fall 2025.

Traffic Impact:

• Advanced Notice: Walton Road between SE Green River Parkway and SE Grand Drive will have one westbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 16, to install drainage pipe. A flagging operation will be in place to assist motorists.

10. SUN Trail Improvements Project from Kitterman Road to the Savannas Recreation Area

Description: This project is anticipated to begin on July 21, 2024. This segment of the Shared-Use Non-motorized (SUN) Trail Network will be located within the Savannas Preserve State Park. The project improvements consist of constructing approximately 4.2 miles of 10-foot wide (8-feet where constrained) accessible multi-use trail. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $5.82 million / Late 2025

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open.

11. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project from north of SR 70/Virginia Avenue to Sunny Lane

Description: This 3-mile project began on November 20, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing travel lanes with the exception of the Taylor Creek Bridge, upgrading deficient sidewalks and curb ramps, installing new pavement markings, upgrading signage, and upgrading pedestrian signals and pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $6.1 million/ Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• US 1 between Virginia Avenue and Sunny Lane will have one or more lane(s) closed in either direction (applicable for turn lanes), as needed, 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, July 28 through Friday, August 2, for milling and resurfacing. A travel lane will remain open in both directions.

12. County Road (CR) 712/Midway Road Widening Project from west of Jenkins Road to Selvitz Road

Description: This 0.785-mile project began on April 1, 2024. The project improvements include widening CR 712/Midway Road from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. The eastbound and westbound lanes of CR 712/Midway Road will be separated by a raised landscaped median. Additional improvements include constructing left turn lanes in the median to allow access to adjacent side streets, properties and businesses, constructing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes on both sides of CR 712/Midway Road, constructing 6-foot sidewalk along the north side of CR 712/Midway Road, constructing a 12-foot bicycle/pedestrian path along the south side of the project, installing landscaping along the south side of the project, and upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $23.5 million/ Summer 2026.

Traffic Impact:

• Advanced Notice: Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, eastbound and westbound CR 712/Midway Road between NW Corporate Way and NW Milner Drive/ S. Jenkins Road, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, for drainage work. Friday, Aug. 16 through Monday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 23 through Monday, Aug. 26, will be used as contingency dates if needed.

o Eastbound CR 712/ Midway Road motorists will be detoured via southbound NW Corporate Way, eastbound NW Corporate Way and northbound NW Milner Drive to CR 712/ Midway Road.

o Westbound CR 712/ Midway Road motorists will be detoured via southbound NW Milner Drive, westbound NW Corporate Way and north NW Corporate Way to CR 712/ Midway Road.

• Westbound Midway Road traffic, between Selvitz Road and east of the United States Post Office, was shifted to the south through August 2024, to facilitate roadway construction. The outside westbound travel lane on Midway Road east of the Selvitz Road intersection is now a right turn-only with the middle lane as a through lane to continue west on Midway Road.

13. State Road (SR) 68/Orange Avenue Resurfacing Project from North 32nd Street to west of SR 5/US 1

Description: This project began on May 28, 2024. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, installing bicycle shared-lane markings (sharrows) on travel lanes from east of 13th Street to SR 5/US 1, reconstructing pedestrian sidewalk curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards, upgrading lighting at signalized intersections to improve pedestrian lighting at the crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signalization at signalized intersections and installing a new pedestrian mid-block signal at South 8th Street, adding reflective border to existing traffic signal backplates for increased visibility of signal lights, upgrading vehicle detection at the signalized intersections of 5th Street and 7th Street, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $5.4 million / Summer 2025

Traffic Impact:

• SR 68/Orange Avenue between 13th Street and 33rd Street will have one lane closed in each direction, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 1 through Saturday, Aug. 31 for sidewalk work.

14. State Road (SR) 615/South 25th Street Resurfacing Project

Description: Construction for this 1.024-mile project is anticipated to begin on Aug. 18, 2024. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway to ensure long-term resilience, replacing damaged sidewalks to improve accessibility and pedestrian safety, upgrading signage and pavement markings to enhance visibility, adding lighting for signalized crosswalks at CR 611/Edwards Road, Cortez Boulevard, and SR 70/Virginia Avenue, upgrading pedestrian signals at the three signalized intersections of CR 611/Edwards Road, Cortez Boulevard, and SR 70/Virginia Avenue to enhance pedestrian safety and replacing signal mast arms at CR 611/Edwards Road through a Locally Funded Agreement with St. Lucie County. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $4.28 million/ Spring 2025.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

15. State Road (SR) 656/17th Street East End of Bridge Rehabilitation and Improvements Project

Description: Construction for this project began on August 28, 2023. The project improvements consist of the replacement of the eastern 400 feet of the existing bridge; sealing the full length of the existing bridge deck surface; and upgrading signing and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $22.3 million/ Summer 2028.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 656/17th Street, between Indian River Boulevard and Indian Bay Drive, may have one eastbound and westbound lane closed nightly 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday, July 1 through Sunday, Aug. 4, as needed for routine maintenance. Flagging operations would be utilized to maintain eastbound and westbound traffic. For minor work, traffic pacing will be used.

• SR 656/17th Street, between 4th Avenue and Indian River Boulevard, will have one eastbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, May 6 through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

• SR 656/17th Street, between E Camino Del Rio and Indian Bay Drive, will have one westbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, March 11, through 12 a.m., Monday, April 14, 2025, for roadway work.

• Indian River Boulevard to eastbound SR 656/17th Street may have one southbound outside turn lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, March 11, through 12 a.m. Monday, April 28, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

16. State Road (SR) 9/I-95 at County Road (CR) 606/Oslo Road New Interchange and CR 606/Oslo Road Widening Project

Description: The project began on August 14, 2023. In partnership with Indian River County, FDOT is pleased to announce the construction of the new interchange at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road and CR 606/Oslo Road improvements.

Additionally, CR 606/Oslo Road will have capacity improvements to four lanes from west of SR 9/I-95 to 58th Avenue per Indian River County Resolution Nos. 2017-022 and 2017-023. Project improvements consist of constructing a new interchange with partial cloverleaf ramps at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road, widening CR 606/Oslo Road from a two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway from west of SR 9/I-95 to SW 58th Avenue, installing interchange ramp lighting, replacing the existing CR 606/Oslo Road bridge over SR 9/I-95, installing a new signalized intersection at CR 606/Oslo Road and 66th Avenue SW, installing intersection lighting at 74th Avenue, 66th Avenue, and 58th Avenue, realigning 82nd Avenue at CR 606/Oslo Road, eliminating the 86th Avenue connection to CR 606/Oslo Road, constructing 13th Street SW to connect 86th Avenue SW and 90th Avenue, extending the south limit the existing noise wall on SR 9/I-95, replacing Indian River County sanitary, water and raw water mains, upgrading signing, signalization, intersection lighting, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks, installing a closed drainage system and constructing three drainage ponds. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $95.78 million/ Summer 2027.

Traffic Impact:

• 74th Avenue SW between CR 606/ Oslo Road and 4th Street is closed around-the-clock through August 31, 2024, to facilitate roadway construction activities. Southbound motorists are detoured via 4th Street to 82nd Avenue to CR 606/ Oslo Road or 66th Avenue SW to CR 606/ Oslo Road.

• SR 9/ I-95 may have one lane in either direction closed nightly, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., through August 2024, for bridge work.

17. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from North of 6th Avenue to 12th Street

Description: This 0.721-mile project began on August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, installing new sidewalks in areas where they are currently missing, installing bike lanes throughout the project limits, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading lighting at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street to improve pedestrian lighting at the crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signalization at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $2.84 million/ Late 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• US 1, between 6th Avenue and 12th Street, may have two lanes closed in either direction closed, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, for clean-up, grassing, utility adjustments, lighting, signing, and signal work.

• US 1, between 6th Avenue and 12th Street, may have two lanes closed in either direction nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 2, for milling, paving, clean-up, grassing, utility adjustments, and signal work.

18. State Road (SR) 60 Resurfacing project from West of County Road (CR) 512 to West of 94th Drive

Description: The project began on July 13, 2024. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, upgrading curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards, upgrading signage and pavement markings, upgrading signalization and pedestrian detectors at 98th Avenue, and constructing minor drainage improvements at various locations throughout the project limits. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $11.19 million/Summer 2025

Traffic Impact:

• SR 60 from west of CR 512 to west of 94th Drive will have one lane in either direction closed, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, for clearing and grubbing, mobilization, and erosion control.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

JENSEN BEACH:

Southbound US 1 between Goldenrod Road and NE River Shores Boulevard, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Monday, Aug. 12, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for directional boring, conduit, and handhole installation. For more information, please contact Evan Rodgers at 561-743-9737.

Northbound and southbound US 1 at the intersection of US 1 and Goldenrod Road, in Jensen Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, Aug. 15, 3 of 4 lanes closed, for milling and overlaying. For more information, please contact Roosevelt Bynes III at 954-321-8205.

Eastbound NE Jensen Beach Boulevard between NE Savannah Road and NE Indian River Drive, in Jensen Beach, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 23 through Wednesday, Oct. 23, for roadway resurfacing and sidewalk reconstruction. For more information, please contact Charly Perez of the Martin County Capital Projects Department at 772-320-3162.

STUART:

Northbound and southbound SR 76/ Kanner Highway from SE Cove Road to SE Indian Street, in Stuart, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation of irrigation in the center medians and east side areas of SR 76/Kanner Highway. For more information, please contact Omar Escauriza at 786-693-0029.

Southbound SR 76/ S Kanner Highway between SW Hideaway Place and Front Street, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 to Friday, Aug. 16, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for water main bypass installation. For more information, please contact Darrell Hawthorne at 561-568-8266.

Northbound and southbound SR 76/ S Kanner Highway between US 1 and SW South Carolina Drive, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound SE Salerno Road from SR 76/ S Kanner Highway to just east of SE Lake Circle Drive, in Stuart, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, Aug. 15, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for overhead utility work. For more information, please contact Susan Kingsley of the Martin County Public Works Department at 772-288-5459.

Southbound SR 76/ S Kanner Highway between SE Pomeroy Street and SE Norfolk Boulevard, in Stuart, 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for directional boring work. For more information, please contact Omar Escauriza at 786-693-0229.

Southbound US 1 between NW 16th Place and NW 14th Street, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, with possible lane shifts or flagging operations at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound on the Old Roosevelt Bridge, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12 through Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1 of 2 lanes closed, for routine maintenance. For more information, please contact Guillermo Canedo, Communications Manager, FDOT District Four at 954-777-4302.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between SE Indian Street and SW Watercress Way, in Stuart, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 2 lanes closed, with possible lane shifts or flagging operations at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

FORT PIERCE:

Eastbound Easy Street from the intersection of Easy Street and US 1, in Fort Pierce, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, July 22 through Monday, Aug. 19, 1 of 2 lanes closed for culvert pipe replacement under Easy Street at the C-17 Canal. Motorists heading west on Easy Street should detour north on Buchanan Drive, west on Midway Road, and south on US 1. Motorists heading east on Easy Street should detour north on US Highway 1, east on Midway Road, and south on Buchanan Drive. For more information, please contact the St. Lucie County Public Works Engineering Division at 772-462-1707.

Westbound Ulrich Road from the intersection of Ulrich Road and US 1, in Fort Pierce, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 1 of 2 lanes closed for utility work. Motorists heading west on Ulrich Road should detour north to E Midway Road, west onto E Midway Road, south on Oleander Avenue, and south to Ulrich Road. Motorists heading east to US 1 from Ulrich Road should detour north on Oleander Avenue, east on E Midway Road to US 1, and south on US 1 to Ulrich Road. For more information, please contact the St. Lucie County Public Works Engineering Division at 772-462-1707.

Eastbound and westbound SR 68/Orange Avenue between S 33rd Street and S 36th Street, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, with possible lane shifts or flagging operations at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound SR 713/Kings Highway between Winter Garden Parkway and Place Lake Drive, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, with possible lane shifts or flagging operations at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

PORT ST. LUCIE:

Southbound US 1 between NE Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SE Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 20 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for directional boring, handhole, and conduit installation. For more information, please contact Evan Rodgers at 561-743-9737.

Northbound US 1 between Walton Road and SE Huffman Road, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between Saeger Avenue and SE Village Green Drive, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound Crosstown Parkway at US 1, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between Savanna Club Boulevard and Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, up to 2 of 6 lanes and/or turn lanes closed intermittently, for median excavation and irrigation installation for landscaping work. For more information, please contact Lisandro Iglesias at 786-519-5807 or Marcelo Dimitriou at 772-979-0082.

Westbound SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SE Veterans Memorial Parkway and SE Glover Street, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SE Veterans Memorial Parkway and SE Glover Street, in Port St. Lucie, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SE Floresta Drive and SE Glover Street, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between SE Village Green Drive and SE Walton Road, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound US 1 between Crosstown Parkway and SE Jennings Road, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between SE Mariposa Avenue and SE Tiffany Avenue, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard between SW Bayshore Boulevard and NW Federal Highway, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 22 through Thursday, Aug. 15, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for directional boring and conduit installation. For more information, please contact Evan Rodgers at 561-743-9737.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Road and Turtle Beach Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Road and Turtle Beach Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound SR A1A between Regal Road and Angelfish Drive, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

SEBASTIAN:

Northbound and southbound US 1 between Main Street and Bay Street, in Sebastian, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Southbound US 1 between Martin Avenue and Village Square Drive, in Sebastian, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

VERO BEACH:

Eastbound State Road (SR) 60 between 56th Avenue and Elon Lane, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 30th Avenue and 27th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 30th Avenue and 27th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information, visit: www.fl511.com.

For updated lane closure information, please refer to: www.d4fdot.com.

Learn more about the Florida Department of Transportation at: www.fdot.gov.