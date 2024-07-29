Suspect Shot and Killed Sunday Night by IRCS Deputy at the Racetrack Gas Station Just East of Sebastian/Fellsmere Entrance onto I-95

Indian River County - Monday July 29, 2024: An Indian River County Sheriff Deputy shot and killed a criminal suspect Sunday night around 10:45 PM.

It happened at 9490 108th Avenue. That is the address of a Racetrack gasoline station which is just off State Road 512 west of Vero Beach and just east of the Sebastian/Fellsmere 156 Exit/Entrance for I-95.

The nature of the crime and the circumstances that led to the shooting have not yet been disclosed. Neither the name of the suspect who died, nor the name of the Deputy who fired the shots that killed him, have been released either.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) is holding a news conference this afternoon to provide details about what happened.