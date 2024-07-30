Indian River State College Graduates 176th Law Enforcement Academy Class

Fort Pierce - Tuesday July 30, 2024: Indian River State College is proud to announce the graduation of its 176th Basic Law Enforcement Academy class. The ceremony took place on Monday, July 29, 2024, in the Bailey Auditorium of the Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex, located at 4600 Kirby Loop Road, Fort Pierce.

Seventeen cadets received their law enforcement certification, marking a significant milestone in their careers in public service. The law enforcement certification is a mandatory credential that validates an individual's successful completion of required training and qualifies them to serve as a sworn law enforcement officer in the state of Florida.

The graduating class includes: Stefano Barbieri, Bradley Bell, Zachary Brady, Adam Crum, Maria Duran, Christopher Fernandez, Winny Gallego, Jose Gamez Jr., Brock Hamilton, Isabell Jean, Branden Lanier, Keith Martinek, Ashley Montoya, Makayla Petithomme, Manuel Ramirez Jr., Samuel Rexford, and Jeromy Young.

In a notable achievement, several students from this class were also awarded their Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice Technology upon completion of the Law Enforcement Academy. The innovative, two-year Law Enforcement Academy Track is offered in a paramilitary format, which is designed to provide students with the skills, abilities, and education for a successful law-enforcement career. The program exposes students to a strong educational foundation in collegiate-level general education and major field criminal justice courses, while receiving training in law enforcement structure and discipline.

“Today, we celebrate the graduation of our 176th Law Enforcement Academy class and the launch of 17 promising careers dedicated to public service,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College president. “We are proud of their achievements and confident in the positive impact they will have on the safety and well-being of our communities.”

“The graduates represent the very best of Indian River State College for their integrity, courage, and dedication to public safety,” said Lou Caprino, Indian River State College dean of public service. “We congratulate them on their graduation and look forward to their positive impact on communities across the state.”

Indian River State College is a leading provider of law enforcement personnel to the region's public safety agencies. Over the past three years, 343 Indian River State College recruits have achieved an impressive 95% employment rate, with 70% placed in 13 local law enforcement departments across our four-county region: Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties.

The Indian River State College Criminal Justice Institute is certified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct authorized Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission Courses. Graduates are well-prepared to begin their careers in various law enforcement agencies across the state and beyond.