Indian River State College’s Clark Advanced Learning Center Maintains ‘A’ Rating, Ranks Among Top Schools in Florida

Stuart - Wednesday July 31, 2024: The Clark Advanced Learning Center, a public charter high school operated by Indian River State College, has once again earned an A rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 2023 – 2024 school year, solidifying its position as one of the top-performing schools in the state.

In an impressive achievement, Clark is tied for the second-highest scoring high school in Florida when looking at schools with assessment data, out of a total of 513 high schools statewide. This outstanding performance underscores Clark's commitment to academic excellence and innovative education.

"We are thrilled to see Clark Advanced Learning Center continue to excel and rank among the very best high schools in Florida," said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College president. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our students, the dedication of our faculty and staff, and our continued commitment to excellence and student success."

Overall, the school improved from earning 86% of available points last year to an impressive 90% this year. Key highlights of Clark's performance include increased scores in English Language Arts (ELA) achievement, with a higher percentage of students passing the grade 10 ELA assessment, and improved scores in Math Achievement, particularly in the geometry end-of-course exam. 89% of students showed improvement in both math and ELA scores from the previous year.

Dr. Leslie Judd, Clark Advanced Learning Center principal, said, "We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for this remarkable accomplishment. Our focus on college and career readiness, combined with the opportunity for students to earn tuition-free college credits through dual enrollment at Indian River State College, continues to yield outstanding results."

Clark Advanced Learning Center's consistent A rating and top-tier ranking demonstrate its ongoing commitment to providing high-quality education and preparing students for success in college and beyond. As the school looks forward to welcoming its first class of 9th graders in the 2024-2025 academic year, it remains dedicated to maintaining its tradition of excellence while expanding opportunities for more students in the community.

For more information about Clark Advanced Learning Center and its programs, visit www.clarkadvancedlearningcenter.org.