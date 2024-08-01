NWS Melbourne Declares a Major Heat Risk Exists Across All of East Central Florida Today; This Heat Advisory Remains in Effect Until 6 PM

East-Central Florida - Thursday August 1, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has declared that a Major Heat Risk exists across all of East-Central; Florida today. That means that there is a major risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population in our area, especially those without effective cooling or hydration.

Heat indices, or the feel like temperatures, are expected to be between 105 to 110 by this afternoon.

This heat advisory remains in effect until 6 PM this evening.

The heat risk will remain elevated into this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 90s and peak heat index values between 102 and 107 degrees, and in some areas it will feel like 110.

Scattered showers and lightning storms will continue across east central Florida each afternoon and evening through late week, with greatest coverage expected over the interior.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Highs in the low 90s near the coast and mid 90s across the interior, combined with high humidity, will produce peak heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon. Any one location can expect up to 1 to 2 hours of heat indices near 108 to 110 degrees. Thus, a Heat Advisory has been issued for all of east central Florida from 11 AM this morning through 6 PM this evening.

Increasing rain and cloud-cover by mid to late afternoon may bring minor relief from the heat.

Heat concerns continue into late week due to a combination of high relative humidity and increasing temperatures. Peak afternoon heat indices are forecast to continue in the range of 107 through 110 into late the weekend.

If spending time outdoors, take breaks in an air-conditioned building or shade and drink plenty of water to avoid heat stress.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated to scattered showers and lighting storms will develop along the inland moving east coast sea breeze early this afternoon, with increasing coverage and intensity focused across the interior, west of the I-95 corridor.

Some stronger storms may develop producing locally gusty winds to 40 to 50 mph, and frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes. Slow storm motion will also allow any stronger storms to produce locally heavy rainfall up to 1 to 3 inches, which may lead to minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. Showers and storms are forecast to diminish by mid to late evening.

A Moderate risk for dangerous rip currents is expected to continue into the weekend.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

Daily chances of at least isolated to scattered lightning storms are forecast to continue through the weekend and into early next week. Stronger storms capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes, and torrential rainfall will be possible.