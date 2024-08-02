Okeechobee County Declares a Local State of Emergency Ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 4
Okeechobee County - Friday August 2, 2024: As of Friday, August 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Okeechobee County has these important updates:
- Okeechobee County emergency officials are continuing to monitor Tropical Invest 97L. Okeechobee County is currently not under any Watches or Warnings. The County can expect increased rain (1-4 inches) and a potential for flooding as the Invest passes through the Gulf of Mexico over the next week.
- In an abundance of caution, Okeechobee County has declared a Local State of Emergency to ensure any necessary resources can be made available in the event of a significant impact to our area.
- In coordination with the Local State of Emergency, the Emergency Operations Center has increased to a partial Level 2 activation and continues to encourage the community to monitor the Okeechobee County Government Facebook page, local news, radio, and television.
- We encourage our residents to be mindful of changing conditions and take any preparatory steps for their property and families.
For continued updates follow us on: Facebook: Okeechobee Emergency-Management or Okeechobee County Government; Okeechobee County Website: okeechobeecountyfl.gov