Okeechobee County Declares a Local State of Emergency Ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 4

WQCS | By Okeechobee County
Published August 2, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT

Okeechobee County - Friday August 2, 2024: As of Friday, August 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Okeechobee County has these important updates:

  • Okeechobee County emergency officials are continuing to monitor Tropical Invest 97L. Okeechobee County is currently not under any Watches or Warnings. The County can expect increased rain (1-4 inches) and a potential for flooding as the Invest passes through the Gulf of Mexico over the next week.
  • In an abundance of caution, Okeechobee County has declared a Local State of Emergency to ensure any necessary resources can be made available in the event of a significant impact to our area.
  • In coordination with the Local State of Emergency, the Emergency Operations Center has increased to a partial Level 2 activation and continues to encourage the community to monitor the Okeechobee County Government Facebook page, local news, radio, and television.
  • We encourage our residents to be mindful of changing conditions and take any preparatory steps for their property and families.

For continued updates follow us on: Facebook: Okeechobee Emergency-Management or Okeechobee County Government; Okeechobee County Website: okeechobeecountyfl.gov
