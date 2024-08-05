FP&L Testing Its Emergency Warning Sirens This Week

St. Lucie County - Monday August 5, 2024: The St. Lucie County Public Safety Department advises that Florida Power and Light (FP&L) has began maintenance work on its emergency warning sirens.

The siren maintenance work began this morning, Monday August 5th at 8 AM.

The maintenance process includes a complete inspection of each siren individually, and a 20-second test sounding of the siren, which will be preceded and followed by this audio announcement - "This is a Test".

FP&L maintains 91 outdoor emergency warning sirens which are necessary in the unlikely event of an incident at FP&L's St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant located on Hutchinson Island, near Port St. Lucie.

Learn more about the FP&L's outdoor warning sirens on the FP&L website at: https://www.fpl.com/clean-energy/nuclear/st-lucie-plant/safety-information/psl-siren.html.