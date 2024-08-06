Governor Announces Activation of Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan to Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Debby; Updates Relief Efforts Statewide

Florida - Tuesday August 6, 2024: Governor DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie at Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee to provide updates on Hurricane Debby response and recovery efforts.

Governor DeSantis announced the activation of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $10 million available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Debby. Florida small business owners in need of assistance, including sole proprietors, are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL to apply for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Debby. Interested applicants can apply now through September 30, 2024, or until all available funds are expended.

As of this morning, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) emergency response personnel have completed preliminary assessments of over 10,000 lane miles of state roads. 181 FDOT crews have performed cut-and-toss operations removing road debris on over 6,596 miles of road. State roadways are now clear except for inaccessible and flooded roadways.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is operational. Residents needing resources after Hurricane Debby can call 1-800-342-3557. There are English and Spanish speakers available to answer questions.

State Response Efforts

FDEM is mobilizing nine Points of Distribution (PODs) in Dixie, Jefferson, Lafayette, Manatee and Taylor counties to provide food, water and tarps to impacted residents.

FDEM has deployed:

Over 1.5 million bottles of water Nearly 900,000 shelf-stable meals Over 17,000 tarps 156,000 sandbags 120 cots Staff to support county shelter operations.

FDEM has mobilized three logistical staging areas in multiple regions of the state to ensure food, water, tarps, shower trailers, pumps, flood protection devices and staff can quickly deploy as requested.

More than 9,400 feet of flood protection devices are deployed to critical infrastructure sites to protect against flooding, including schools, health care facilities, public works, lift stations and roads and bridges.o For the first time, the state of Florida and its partners are also deploying flood control barriers around utility substations as a new best practice to ensure power is maintained throughout the storm for as many Floridians as possible.

Approximately 17,000 linemen have been mobilized to assist with power restoration efforts.

Following Governor DeSantis' authorization, the Florida National Guard (FLNG) is prepared to support the state’s response operations to Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is mobilizing up to 3,500 Guardsmen.

The FLNG Joint Operations Center is operating in St Augustine, FL.

The FLNG continues activating and mustering Guardsmen at their local armories, staffing the State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), and assisting Counties across the Big Bend area with LNOs. The FLNG is supporting 27 Counties with LNOs.

Mobilized units are postured to support humanitarian assistance and security missions throughout the area of operations.

The Florida National Guard is well-equipped, with assets including high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters, boats, generators and more. We currently have 14 rotary aircraft and over 450 tactical vehicles staged to support relief operations.

We appreciate the support of neighboring states, especially South Carolina and Kentucky, which are providing a truck company and rotary aircraft respectively, to support the FLNG’s response operations.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has activated the following:

Over 100 FSG soildiers to support response and recovery operations

Nine shallow water vessels staged for deployment.

10 UTVs are staged for deployment.

Two amphibious rescue vehicles staged for deployment.

Seven search and rescue crews prepared to be deployed from Camp Blanding

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) deployed extra personnel, high-water vehicles and storm response resources to assist Floridians in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

The FWC is fully integrated into the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and local FWC law enforcement representatives continue to coordinate closely with county and city emergency operations centers.

FWC officers are responding with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as:

Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side by Sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles Aerial surveillance drones

These officers and assets are in addition to local FWC officers already assigned to any affected areas. FWC officers have the training, capacity, equipment, and experience to be particularly effective following extreme weather events.

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams are serving as fast response teams and reconnaissance units for the State EOC.

FWC Aviation Section has readied all appropriate aircraft and is performing aerial assistance, reconnaissance and post-storm damage assessments for the State EOC.

The main FWC deployment force, comprised of a total of 33 officers and one mechanic, staged Sunday at a centralized point, linked up with the Florida State Guard and a Department of Financial Services (DFS) Cut Crew and deployed to impacted areas as soon as it was safe to do so.

Teams mobilized post-landfall with the Florida State Guard to coastal areas to assist residents in the direct path of the storm. Officers have reported widespread power outages, moderate flooding and damage due to wind and rain.

Teams linked up with DFS Urban Search and Rescue Teams to conduct search and rescues and wellness checks

Teams are addressing flood conditions inland and have moved resources to assist residents impacted by high water conditions.

The entire response force has an extensive loadout of high-water and self-sustainment equipment to facilitate operations in case of reduced infrastructure in the impacted areas

50 high-water capable four-wheel drive patrol trucks 9 airboats 12 shallow draft vessels 10 high-water capable swamp buggies/Fat Truck/UTVs 4 drone teams Mobile command unit BERG self-sustainment container units Fuel trailer Generators Hygiene trailers

In Manatee County, 12 local FWC officers are assisting residents with high-water evacuations along the Manatee River.

A team of 8 additional officers from Collier County has deployed with an airboat, shallow draft vessels and a swamp buggy to assist Manatee County officers to address additional needs due to rising rivers in the area.

Two SOG teams, each comprised of 8 officers, from the Florida Panhandle have mobilized to serve as a force multiplier for deployed personnel and to respond to mission requests from county EOCs in the westernmost portion of the impacted area.

Officers assigned to the North Central portion of the state are currently coordinating with county EOCs and responding to missions as necessary.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Regional Law Enforcement Coordination Teams are deployed and working with their local partners.

FDLE is coordinating the law enforcement response to Lake Manatee dam with increased water levels impacting downstream neighborhoods.

FDLE is operating responder base camps in Taylor and Suwanee counties.

FDLE is assisting with 911 outages and working with local agencies for unified radio communications.

FDLE is coordinating law enforcement response with USAR teams in the impacted areas.

FDLE’s mutual aid team is coordinating more than a dozen missions including establishing refueling stations.

Nearly 120 law enforcement officers are deployed to the impacted areas.

The Department of Corrections (FDC) Institutions:

Multiple facilities in the impacted areas have faced minor structural damage with no compromise to safety, security, or wellbeing of staff and inmates.

FDC staff and inmates in FDC custody are safe and accounted for.

Multiple K9 units are on stand-by and stand prepared to respond as needed/requested by local officials.

Community Corrections:

Community Corrections officers across the state have ensured the ongoing supervision and compliance of offenders in the community while prioritizing the safety of its staff.

FDC staff remain in contact with local Emergency Operation Centers in every county and stand ready to provide support to local communities where applicable.

Updates to FDC closures, evacuations, and visitation suspensions will continually be posted at fdc.myflorida.com/weather-updates.

The Department of Management Services (DMS) wireless partners have assets pre-staged for post-landfall assistance.

Starlink units are pre-staged for immediate deployment should needs arise. DMS has activated an additional 40 Starlink bringing total to 93 so far.

ATT FirstNet Colt en route to Dixie County per Public Safety request.Volunteer Resources• Disaster Legal Aid

833-513-2940

Disaster survivors anywhere in the state may call to apply for free civil legal services.

United Methodist

855-228-3862

Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for disaster assistance such as debris removal, tarping, muck and gut.

Crisis Clean Up

844-965-1386

Disaster survivors in the state may call to register for assistance with debris.

Local Relief is a tech-driven social media mobile app that bridges the communication gap between communities and vital resources during times of disaster. Download the apphere.

Volunteer organizations such as Midwest Foodbank, Feeding Florida, Farm Share, and Meet the Need have begun coordination of resources and readying their inventory to meet potential feeding needs.

The American Red Cross has begun mobilizing their Tallahassee and Jacksonville teams and contacted committed counties for plans on sheltering.

The Florida Disaster Volunteer Leave Act allows salaried state employees to request administrative leave to volunteer after a disaster. Salaried state employees may request up to 120 hours of administrative leave to volunteer with a 501(c )(3) or a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that is providing nonpaid services for disaster response and recovery to a declared disaster area covered under a state of emergency

The Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs (FDVA) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Perry will be closed Tuesday, August 6. VA Clinics in Lecanto and Brooksville will be open Tuesday.

The VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7 for virtual urgent care at 1-877-741-3400.Health and Human Services

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) county health offices in Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties are closed today, Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Currently, there are 12 boil water noticesin Hillsborough (2), Lake (4), Lee (2), Marion, Orange (2) and Pasco counties.

DOH is supporting nine special needs shelters, which are accepting clients, in the following counties: Citrus, Columbia, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Madison, Manatee, Suwannee and Taylor.

DOH’s Bureau of Public Health Lab in Jacksonville, FL, re-opened today, Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

DOH continues to distribute information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety, special needs shelters, boil water notices, and more.

DOH has deployed over 100 emergency vehicles (e.g., ambulances, ambulance buses, paratransit vehicles) to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed. Staging is currently in Jackson and Marion counties.

DOH utilized ambulance strike teams to perform 87 home wellness visits for hard-to-reach special needs clients in Wakulla, Taylor, Madison, Gilchrist, Dixie, and Levy counties.

DOH Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Managed Care Plan conducted outreach to providers and high-risk clients, ensuring clients have access to early prescription refills and any additional needs are being met.

DOH remains in contact with Medical Foster Care families to ensure services and needs are met.

DOH provided Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clients in affected areas with an early pickup schedule for medical formula. WIC clients are being contacted regarding clinic closures as needed to ensure services are not disrupted.

DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-156. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

The State Surgeon General signed Emergency Order 24-001, which:

Waives competitive procurement requirements in order to procure commodities, goods, and services expeditiously in response to the emergency. Permits emergency medical transportation services to operate across county lines. Permits paramedics and emergency medical technicians licensed in other U.S. states, territories, or districts to practice in Florida in response to the emergency without penalty.



Ongoing efforts with Volunteer Florida Partners:

Continued coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Diesters (VOAD) Coordinating and collaborating strategic response footprint Food Bucket/Cleanup Kit delivery and partner distribution beginning today and will continue

VOAD partner hotlines open:

Disaster Legal: Aid: 833-513-2940 assisting disaster survivors with free civil legal services United Methodist: 855-228-3862 assistance with debris removal, tarping and muck & gut Crisis Cleanup: 844-965-1386 survivor registration for assistance with debris. Crisis cleanup is not a direct service organization other VOAD members can claim workorders. Registration does not guarantee services*

Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT)

Coordination with FDEM to support Volunteer Villages Coordinating with FDEM and VOAD members for access to fuel depots

Supporting FLVOAD members with logistical needs

Key Messaging to Partners:

Emphasizing the importance of "Cash, Confirm, Connect" strategy Promoting volunteer opportunities through Volunteer Connect Encouraging documentation of all donated resources and volunteer hours Current rate of volunteer hours in the state of Florida is $31.61





