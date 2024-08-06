Indian River County Supervisor of Elections - Primary Election Early Voting Starts This Saturday, August 10th

Indian River County - Tuesday August 6, 2024: Early voting for the August 20 Primary Election begins on Saturday, August 10 and runs through Saturday, August 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three convenient locations throughout Indian River County.

Sebastian City Hall Council Chambers – 1225 Main Street, Sebastian

Supervisor of Elections Office – 4375 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach

Indian River County Main Library – 1600 21st Street, Vero Beach

“Early voting runs for eight consecutive days, including Saturday and Sunday,” Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan said. “Voters may choose to vote at any one of the three early voting sites, regardless of where they live in the county.”

Wait times for each early voting site are posted on the homepage of the Supervisor of Elections website throughout the early voting period. Voters must present a current and valid, photo and signature ID to vote. To view a complete list of acceptable photo and signature ID’s visit VoteIndianRiver.gov.

Florida is a closed primary election state. In the August Primary Election, registered voters who are members of political parties may only vote for their respective party’s candidate in partisan races. All voters, regardless of party affiliation, are eligible to vote for universal primary contests and nonpartisan races. Voters can find their precinct-specific sample ballot that contains only the contests that will appear on their ballot, on the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections website.

Secure ballot intake stations (also known as drop boxes) will be available at all early voting sites during voting hours, for voters to deliver their completed vote-by-mail ballot. The secure ballot intake stations will be continuously monitored, and at the close of voting each day, all ballots are delivered back to the Elections Office. One important reminder, voted mail ballots will not be accepted at Election Day polling places. Voters will need to deliver their mail ballot to the Supervisor of Elections office on Election Day in order to be counted, or they may surrender their ballot at their polling place and vote in-person.