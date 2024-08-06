St. Lucie County ART - Bus Stop Changes for Routes 1 and 4

St. Lucie County - Tuesday August 6, 2024: Area Regional Transit (ART), St. Lucie County’s public transit system, is making changes to the Routes 1 and 4 bus stops to provide better service for passengers in the area.

Currently, the bus stop is located at the intersection of U.S. 1 and SE Jennings Road. That bus stop will now be moved to U.S. 1 and S. Port St Lucie Boulevard. The new stop will be accessible via the Route 1 bus.

Note that the transfer point for Routes 1 and 4 will no longer be at U.S. 1 and SE Jennings Road. The new transfer point will be located at SE Lyngate Road behind the CVS.

Riders will be picked up at the shelter on U.S. 1 and SE Lyngate Road for both Routes 1 and 4. Then both buses will connect at the new transfer point at SE Lyngate Road, behind CVS. This location will provide riders with a safe place to transfer buses. These changes will take effect on Monday, Aug. 12.

About ART

ART is a fare-free, award-winning public transit system serving the cities of Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie Village and the unincorporated areas of St. Lucie County. It is administered by the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners Transit Department.

To learn more, visit www.slcart.org or call 772-462-1778.