St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller Encourages Citizens to Claim Over $66k in Unclaimed Funds

St. Lucie County - Tuesday August 6, 2024: St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller, Michelle R. Miller, is urging citizens to check if they are owed a share of the $$66,270.42 in unclaimed checks. The list, which includes 123 individuals entitled to restitution payments and bonds, presents an opportunity for residents to retrieve funds that rightfully belong to them.

The unclaimed checks range $14.00 to $4,614.00. Clerk Miller emphasizes the significance of every dollar and encourages individuals to check the list that was posted last week on Thursday August 1.

"We want to ensure that every citizen has an opportunity to claim what is rightfully theirs," stated Clerk Miller. "By taking a few moments to visit our website, individuals can discover funds that could potentially make a difference in their lives."

To check if you have unclaimed funds, please visit the St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller's website at stlucieclerk.gov/unclaimed. The website provides a user-friendly interface where individuals can search for their name or business to determine if they are among the rightful recipients of the unclaimed funds.

For further inquiries or assistance, contact the St. Lucie County Clerk & Comptroller's office at (772) 462-6900 or visit stlucieclerk.gov.