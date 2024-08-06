The 2024 Python Challenge Begins This Friday, August 9

Florida - Tuesday August 6, 2024: The 2024 Florida Python Challenge gets underway this Friday, August 9th,and it runs through Sunday August 18th.

The annual 10-day competition and conservation effort is a partnership between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD). It promotes the protection of native wildlife through the removal of Burmese pythons.

WHY IT MATTERS

Invasive pythons are one of the most destructive and harmful species in America’s Everglades. They threaten our precious native ecosystem by preying upon the wildlife that lives there, including wading birds, mammals, and other reptiles.

Their aggressive predation on native wildlife robs panthers, raptors, bobcats, and other native predators of their primary food sources.

BY THE NUMBERS

Since 2017, the state has taken unprecedented action to protect the Everglades and eliminate invasive pythons from across the landscape. Over 14,500 pythons have been removed since the FWC and the SFWMD teamed up to combat this invasive species.

Working together to eliminate harmful pythons is making a difference. A total of 917 pythons have been removed as a result of the Florida Python Challenge to date.

The Florida Python Challenge allows you to join the effort to protect the Everglades and the animals that live there from these invasive snakes while also raising awareness about the threat they pose to Florida’s ecology.

REGISTER

Click here to register for the competition, take the required online training, view the optional training opportunities, learn more about Burmese pythons and the Everglades ecosystem, or find resources for planning a trip to South Florida to participate in the Florida Python Challenge.

Visit FLPythonChallenge.org to learn more about the 2024 Florida Python Challenge.