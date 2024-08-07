Anderson Hanna Appointed as New Curator of Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 7, 2024: The Navy SEAL Museum has chosen Anderson Hanna as its new curator. With over a decade of professional experience in museum management, archives, collections, and exhibits, Hanna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Anderson Hanna's career in the museum world spans 12 years, during which he has held various significant positions, including Museum Manager and Head of Archives, Collections, and Exhibits. His dedication to preserving history and presenting it in engaging ways has earned him recognition and respect within the field.

Hanna earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Central Florida and furthered his education with a Master of Arts degree from Southern New Hampshire University, specializing in History. Prior to his museum career, he served as an Adjunct Professor of History at Eastern Florida State College, where he exercised his passion for educating others about the past.

"I am grateful to join the team at the Navy SEAL Museum and continue the legacy of honoring the Frogmen who have served our country," said Anderson Hanna. "I am committed to preserving their stories and showcasing their extraordinary contributions to our nation's history."

Hanna, who resides in Florida with his wife Rebecca, is excited to immerse himself in the rich history and tradition of Navy SEALs and their predecessors, working closely with the Museum staff to enhance the visitor experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anderson Hanna as our new curator," said Grant Mann, Executive Director of the Navy SEAL Museum. "His passion for history, coupled with his extensive experience in museum management, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our Museum into the next chapter of growth."

Mr. Hanna's appointment comes at an exciting time for the Navy SEAL Museum as it continues to expand its exhibits and programs to educate and inspire visitors from around the world.