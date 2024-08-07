Early Voting Begins Saturday, August 10, 2024 for the Primary Election

St. Lucie County - Wednesday August 7, 2024: Early voting for the August 20 Primary Election begins this Saturday, August 10th and runs through Saturday, August 17.

The Robert E. Minsky Gym will serve as the newest Early Voting location for the upcoming Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The Robert E. Minsky Gym is located at 750 S.W. Darwin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. The new location is expected to reduce the lines and wait times at the Paula A. Lewis Library Early Voting location for the residents of the Tradition area.

"We are very pleased to offer a new Early Voting location to the residents of southwest Port St. Lucie, which is one of the fastest growing areas in St. Lucie County," said St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker in a news release.

Voters are reminded to bring a photo and signature ID with them when they go to vote. During the Early Voting period, registered voters may choose any of the following Early Voting locations which are open from August 10, 2024, to August 17, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily to cast their vote:

Renaissance Business Park: 4132 Okeechobee Rd., Fort Pierce



Zora Neale Hurston Library: 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce



Indian River State College Veterans Center of Excellence: 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie



MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center: 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie



Paula A. Lewis Library: 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie



Port St. Lucie Community Center: 2195 SE Airoso Blvd., Port St. Lucie



Robert E. Minsky Gym – New Location: 750 S.W. Darwin Blvd., Port St. Lucie

“I am confident that the added convenience of the Robert E. Minsky Gym will increase voter participation during the Early Voting period and consequently reduce overcrowding on Election Day at the Tradition Town Hall precinct location," said Walker.

In addition, Secure Ballot Intake Stations will be available at all Early Voting Locations for Vote-By-Mail drop off during the Early Voting period.

For additional information, contact the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office at (772) 462-1500 or visit the website at: www.slcelections.com.