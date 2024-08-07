Indian River State College Announces Key Leadership Appointments

IRSC Angela Browning

IRSC Giovanni Barbieri

IRSC Tony Quinn

IRSC Andy Treadwell

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 8, 2024: Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy E. Moore has announced several important appointments to the college's leadership team, reinforcing Indian River State College's commitment to institutional growth, community engagement, and operational excellence.

Angela Browning, Ph.D. has been named Vice President of Research, Governmental Affairs, and Institutional Effectiveness, expanding her role with Indian River State College. Dr. Browning previously served as Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness. Browning has served the Florida College System for 28 years. She has secured $106 million in grants and appropriations since joining the College in 2019. In her new role, she will leverage her experience in grants and accreditation to enhance legislative affairs in support of the College’s mission and strategic goals. Browning holds a PhD in Instruction and Curriculum awarded form the University of Florida.

Giovanni “John” Barbieri has been appointed the Director of Institutional Projects and Community Engagement. In this new role, Mr. Barbieri will be responsible for overseeing key institutional initiatives and fostering strong relationships between the college and the local community. He will lead efforts to develop and implement strategic projects that align with the college's mission and goals, while also serving as a liaison to various community stakeholders. Prior to this promotion, Barbieri held the position of Director of Physical Plant/Maintenance at the College. He holds an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Indian River State College. Barbieri has served the College for 28 years and was named its 2024 Employee of the Year.

Tony Quinn, PMP, CPM has been named Associate Vice President of Capital Planning, Projects, and Facilities, a role that combines strategic oversight with operational leadership. In this position, Mr. Quinn will be responsible for guiding the college's long-term capital planning efforts, overseeing major construction and renovation projects, and ensuring the efficient management of campus facilities. Additionally, he will streamline purchasing processes and optimize resource allocation across the institution. Mr. Quinn's appointment to this role reflects the College's commitment to integrated planning and fiscal responsibility. Quinn holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Colorado State University and, also, certificates in Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Purchasing Management (CPM) and Six-Sigma. He joined the College as Director of Procurement last year.

Andrew Treadwell has been appointed Associate Vice President of Government and Community Relations. Mr. Treadwell brings a wealth of experience to this position, having previously served the college in several key leadership roles including Executive Assistant to the President, Chief of Staff to the President, and Campus President at the Pruitt Campus. In his new role, Treadwell will help guide Indian River State College’s governmental affairs and strengthen relationships with community partners. Treadwell holds a Master of Education Degree in Higher Education/Higher Education Administration from Florida Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and Government from the University of Florida. He joined Indian River State College in 2009.

"We are pleased to announce these key leadership roles at Indian River State College,” said Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy E. Moore. “Angela Browning, John Barbieri, Tony Quinn, and Andrew Treadwell bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their new positions. Their appointments reflect our commitment to fostering strong community relationships, strategic growth, and operational excellence. I am confident that their contributions will significantly enhance our ability to serve our students and community."



