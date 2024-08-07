NWS Melbourne: Debby's Impact on East-Central Florida - "Glancing and Overall Minor"

East Central Florida - Wednesday August 7, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a preliminary report covering the impact of Hurricane Debbie, and the observational measurements of wind speeds, and rain throughout East-Central Florida only.

These reports covers the period between Saturday August 3 and Tuesday August 6.

Hurricane Debby - Event Summary

Debby made landfall along the coast of the Florida Big Bend near Steinhatchee as a Category 1 hurricane, providing glancing and overall minor impacts to east central Florida.

Sustained wind speeds generally reached 25 to 35 mph with gusts frequently reaching 40 to 50 mph. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches were recorded, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 7 inches in Lake County.

Overall, damage to vegetation and infrastructure was limited, with a few reports of tree and powerline damage noted in Lake County.

There were no deaths and only one injury reported in East-Central Florida during the course of the storm.

A severe thunderstorm within one of Debby's outer rainbands produced damage in Brevard County, where several campers were flipped at the Sonrise Palms RV Park in Cocoa. The injury occurred at that RV park when a 99-year-old man suffered relatively minor injuries when his RV flipped over.

* Indian River County Emergency Management reported no notable damage to vegetation or infrastructure

* St. Lucie County Emergency Management reported no notable damage to vegetation or infrastructure.

* Martin County Emergency Management reported no notable damage to vegetation or infrastructure

* Okeechobee County Emergency Management reported no notable damage to vegetation or infrastructure