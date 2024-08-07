St. Lucie County Solid Waste Reminds Parents About the 3 Rs When Back-to-School Shopping - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle

St. Lucie County - Wednesday August 7, 2024: As parents begin their back-to-school preparations, St. Lucie County’s Solid Waste staff reminds families to practice the three Rs: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

All St. Lucie County residents can help extend the life of our landfill by reducing their amount of waste and increasing recycling efforts when possible. As parents begin their back-to-school shopping, please consider the following tips:



Bring a reusable lunch box/bag and snack container, instead of a paper or plastic bag.

Use a refillable water bottle.

Turn off lights and other electronics at home when they are not in use.

Use both sides of the paper in notebooks.

Properly separate recyclable materials.

Create a compost bin for food scrapes to improve the health of your garden/plants.

Repurpose materials for arts and crafts.

Work with your school’s administration to coordinate recycling centers, community gardens and/or cleanups around the school.

For more information about St. Lucie County’s Solid Waste Division, visit: www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/solid-waste.