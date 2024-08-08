Martin County Clerk Releases the PAFR, a Condensed Version of the Annual Financial Report

Martin County - Thursday August 8, 2024: The Martin County Clerk and Comptroller, Carolyn Timmann, has released a report known as the 'Popular Annual Financial Report or PAFR. It covers the Fiscal Year that ended on September 30, 2023.

The PAFR is a condensed version of some of the financial and demographic details in the County's Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which provides a more in-depth review of the County’s finances.

The PAFR is available electronically on the Clerk's website at: www.martinclerk.com.

The Martin County Clerk encourages all residents of Martin County to view this report for a better understanding of the County’s finances.

The PAFR is overview of Martin County's economy, and government-wide financial statements. It provides a concise review of the government fund, general fund, capital assets, ongoing county projects, the county’s debt, and cash and investments.

The PAFR was developed to be used as a tool to help the public in general understand how the county’s public funds are being managed and spent.