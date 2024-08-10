Indian River State College - April Litton Named the August 2024 Team Member of the Month

Fort Pierce - Saturday August 10, 2024: Indian River State College has announced that April Litton has been named the August 2024 Team Member of the Month. Litton is an Instructional Designer at Indian River State College Online. She is based at the Massey Campus. She is being recognized for her exceptional contributions to the College's online learning initiatives.

April Litton's knowledge in course instructional design and her dedication to serving students and faculty have set her apart. Her expertise in educational theory, technology, and content creation, combined with her ability to blend these skills with subject matter, has empowered students to acquire new skills and knowledge while ensuring a positive learning experience.

Litton's forward-thinking approach and problem-solving skills have significantly contributed to the success of the Indian River State College online team's projects. Over the past four years, she has played a key role in two successful institutional implementations: SolarWinds Service Desk and Simple Syllabus. Currently, Litton is assisting with the learning management system conversion from Blackboard to Canvas.

“April Litton’s unwavering spirit of service to others is an inspiration,” said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, Indian River State College president. “She is a valued team member who contributes greatly to Indian River State College. We are proud to recognize her as the August Employee of the Month.”

April Litton's career at Indian River State College spans over 17 years, beginning with a part-time position in March 2007. Her full-time journey started in August 2009 as a Bookstore Branch Manager. Through dedication and skill, Litton has advanced through various roles, including Project Coordinator for the Indian River State College Virtual Campus, Digital Communications Coordinator, and Digital Content Specialist/Marketing Assistant. In July 2022, she assumed her current role as Instructional Designer. Further demonstrating her commitment to education, Litton became a certified Adjunct Instructor for the School of Education in August 2023 and has been teaching SLS1101, Student Success.

The Team Member of the Month Award recognizes non-instructional employees at Indian River State College. Nominations are evaluated by the Employee Recognition Committee, comprised of Indian River State College staff members, faculty, and administrators.