Fort Pierce: Name the City's New Street Sweeper and Win a $100 Gift Certificate

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 13, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce's Public Works Department has launched the first-ever 'Name That Street Sweeper Contest!'

The city says they're looking for the most creative names for their newest street sweeper, a hardworking machine that will help keep Fort Pierce streets clean, and it deserves an awesome name.

How it works:

Share your suggested name for the street sweeper using the form provided below. Let your creativity shine! The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Following the submission period, City Staff will select the top 5 names. These names will then be put up for a community vote through an online survey. The name with the most votes will be declared the winner. In case of a tie, the winner will be chosen through a blind draw. The winner will be contacted via email or phone call to claim their prize!

CLICK HERE to submit a name for the new street sweeper

Guidelines:

Must be a resident of the City of Fort Pierce. Entries containing profanity or inappropriate language will be disqualified. The street sweeper's name should be no longer than 15 characters (including spaces) to fit on the truck. Your name cannot be included in the street sweeper's name. If multiple submissions share the same name, the first person to submit it will be chosen. Only one name submission is allowed per person. City of Fort Pierce employees are not eligible to enter. Names and terms protected by copyright or trademark will not be accepted.

The guidelines and instructions on how to enter the contest can also be found on the City's website at: https://cityoffortpierce.com/1149/Name-that-Street-Sweeper-Contest