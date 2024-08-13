Fort Pierce to Host 5th Annual Lincoln Park Business Expo on September 20; Register Now

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 13, 2024: The 5th Annual Lincoln Park Business Expo is set to take place on Friday, September 20th, at the Percy Peek Gymnasium in Fort Pierce.

The Percy Peek Gym is located at at 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce. The expo will kick off at 11 AM and runs until 4 PM.

The Lincoln Park Business Expo is free and open to all. However, registration is recommended to ensure a seamless experience. Small businesses interested in reserving free space in the Pop-Up Shop must pre-register.

To register for the Expo, please visit https://cityoffortpierce.com/1078/Lincoln-Park-Business-Expo. For additional information, contact Kimberlee Henton, Community Resource Specialist, at khenton@cityoffortpierce.com or 772-742-9833.

This year’s Expo will feature a Lincoln Park Entrepreneurs Panel, where successful entrepreneurs will share valuable insights on starting, growing, and maintaining a thriving business. The Expo also includes a Lenders Match, Grant Match, and the Lincoln Park Pitch Event, providing entrepreneurs and small business owners with resources and opportunities to to promote their ventures.

A highlight of the Expo will be the “Community Pop-Up Shop,” where local small businesses can showcase their products and services to the public from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the gymnasium. This vibrant marketplace will be open to everyone and offers an excellent opportunity for businesses to connect with the community.

Attendees will have the chance to receive gift bags and raffle tickets for prize giveaways throughout the day, adding an element of excitement to this informative event. Small Business Grant Applications will also be available on-site, offering eligible small businesses the opportunity to apply for grants aimed at supporting their growth and sustainability. To qualify, small businesses with five or fewer employees, including part-time staff, must be located in target areas within the City limits and must attend a technical assistance session provided by the IRSC Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to qualify. *Businesses may apply for only one grant per funding cycle.