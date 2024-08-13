NWS Melbourne: Moderate Heat Risk Today with Feel Like Temps Between 103 and 107 Across East-Central Florida

East-Central Florida - Tuesday August 13, 2024: It'll be hot and humid once again, with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s near the coast and mid 90s inland. Peak heat indices this afternoon will range from 103-107F producing a Moderate Heat Risk and very near Heat Advisory criteria.

Expecting mainly afternoon and early evening, scattered showers and lightning storms. Primary storm threats include occasional to frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds locally to 40 to 50 mph, and torrential downpours. A weak steering flow will produce slow-moving storm motion which will promote locally heavy rainfall, accumulating up to 2-3 inches in a few spots in a short time.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s. The combination of temperature and humidity will produce peak heat indices between 104 and 107. If spending time outside, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks out of the sun, preferably in an air conditioned building.

Hot and humid conditions will persist through mid week with Moderate to Major Heat Risk forecast to continue.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered storms developing this afternoon will be capable of occasional to frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall accumulations of 2-3 inches.

Scattered lightning storms are forecast each afternoon through at least Thursday before drier air is moves into the area late week. Gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes will accompany the stronger storms.

WIND and SEA IMPACT

Incoming long period swells beginning Friday and continuing this weekend will produce rough surf and a High risk of rip currents. Building seas will produce hazardous small craft conditions offshore. Small craft may also experience hazardous conditions near inlets especially during the outgoing tide.