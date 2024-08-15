Fort Pierce City Commission to Discuss City Manager Mimms' Arrest at Special Public Meeting Today at 3 PM

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 15, 2024: The Fort Pierce City Commission will hold a special meeting this afternoon at 3 PM (Thursday August 15) to discuss the arrest of City Manager Nick Mimms and "determine the appropriate steps moving forward."

A release issued by the City's Communications Manager Kaitlyn Ballard states that the City is aware of the arrest and recognizes "the concern this may bring" to the community." It goes on to say that the City of Fort Pierce is "committed to addressing the situation with the transparency and seriousness it requires."

It is not yet clear whether Mimms has been suspended or whether an acting City Manager has been named.

The release states that "the City of Fort Pierce will not make any further statements regarding this issue until the City Commission has had a chance to fully discuss and consider all relevant information."

Statement issued by the City of Fort Pierce following City Manager Mimms arrest:

"The City of Fort Pierce is aware of the recent arrest of City Manager Nick Mimms.

We recognize the concern this may bring to our community and are committed to addressing the situation with the transparency and seriousness it requires.

In response, the City Commission has scheduled a special public meeting for tomorrow, August 15th, at 3:00 PM in the Commission Chambers at City Hall.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the City Commission to collectively review the matter and determine the appropriate steps moving forward.

At this time, the City of Fort Pierce will not make any further statements regarding this issue until the City Commission has had a chance to fully discuss and consider all relevant information. We appreciate the community's understanding and patience as we work through this process."

