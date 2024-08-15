Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy Celebrates Crossover Program Graduates

Fort Pierce - Thursday August 15, 2024: Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy has announced the graduation of its Crossover 23 (XO-23) class. This specialized program allows correctional deputies to "cross over" into law enforcement roles by completing additional training.

The 24 XO-23 graduates completed an intensive 518-hour law enforcement training program in addition to their previous 420 hours of corrections training. This brings their total training to nearly 1,000 hours across two crucial public safety disciplines.

Dr. Timothy Moore, President of Indian River State College, commended the graduates: "These deputies have shown exceptional dedication to public service. By voluntarily undertaking this rigorous additional training, they have significantly broadened their skill set and their capacity to serve our community. We are very proud of their achievement."

The Crossover program builds on the deputies' existing expertise in corrections, adding specialized law enforcement training. While corrections training requires 420 hours, these graduates have more than doubled that investment in their professional development.

"Our Crossover program is designed to create well-rounded, highly skilled law enforcement professionals," said Lou Caprino, Indian River State College Dean of Public Service Education. "These graduates have mastered a comprehensive curriculum that includes vehicle operations training, complementing their existing proficiencies in first aid, defensive tactics, and firearms use."

The 24 graduates of the XO-23 class are: Todd Addington, Ronald Apollon, Joseph Benjamin, Christopher Bowie, Worlson Corriolan, Brian Givens, Leavern Gongon-Maldonado, Loraine Gongon-Maldonado, Dylan Henning, Isaiah Jamison, Kevin Kicklighter, Willie Lewis, Christopher Myers, Kirk Myers, Ashley Navarro, Will Richard, Zacharey Rodriguez, Estefania Rosales, Caleb Stacy, Neremy Toussaint, Michael Usher, Audra Wagner, Janaysia Washington, and Crystal Williams.

The graduation ceremony marks a significant milestone for these deputies, opening new career opportunities in law enforcement while enhancing the capabilities of local public safety agencies.

For more information about the Indian River State College Law Enforcement Academy and its programs, please visit: https://www.tcpublicsafetytraining.com/p/144/programs.