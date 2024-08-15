VIDEO: Hurricane Warning in Effect for Bermuda; High Risk of Dangerous Rip Currents Along the U.S. East Coast

Florida - Thursday August 15, 2024: As of Thursday morning Hurricane Ernesto was continuing on a track towards Bermuda.

In an 11 AM update, National Hurricane Director (NHC) Michael Brennan said Ernesto continues to strengthen and it is expected to "bring multiple dangerous impacts to that island." A Hurricane Warning is already in effect for Bermuda. Ernesto is forecast to be near, or over the island during the day on Saturday.

Ernesto will also cause widespread dangerous surf and rip currents to the east coast of north America, said Brennan, from Florida to Canada.

Hurricane Ernesto Advisory Number 16 - NWS National Hurricane Center Miami - 11 AM Thursday August 15

Summary of 11 AM Information on Hurricane Ernesto:



LOCATION...25.0N 69.2W



ABOUT 570 MI...915 KM SSW OF BERMUDA



MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H



PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 350 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H



MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...975 MB...28.80 INCHES

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Bermuda

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Discussion and Outlook

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Ernesto was located near latitude 25.0 North, longitude 69.2 West. Ernesto is moving toward the north near 14 mph (22 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a slower northeastward or north-northeastward motion on Friday and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Ernesto is expected to pass near or over Bermuda on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ernesto could be near major hurricane strength by Friday. Ernesto is forecast to be a large hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday. An an unmanned, uncrewed ocean drone known as a Saildrone just north of the center measured sustained winds of 46 mph (74 km/h) with a gust of 58 mph (93 km/h).

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb (28.80 inches).

Hazards Affecting Land

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected on Bermuda Saturday, with tropical storm conditions likely beginning Friday afternoon.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding on Bermuda in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

RAINFALL: Ernesto is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in Bermuda with isolated maximum amounts up to 12 inches. This rainfall may result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by Ernesto are affecting portions of the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeastern Bahamas. These swells will spread toward Bermuda and the rest of the Bahamas later today. Swells are expected to reach the east coast of the United States tonight and continue into the weekend.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office, and stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards.