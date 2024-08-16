Body of Man Shot to Death Recovered From a Wooded Area Near Stuart; Martin County Sheriff Launches Homicide Investigation

Martin County Sheriff - Friday August 16, 2024: The Martin County Sheriff's Office launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a woman voluntarily came forward and told Deputies that she shot a man to death and dumped his body in a wooded area off the 900 Block of SE Darling Street near Stuart in unincorporated Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the woman told Deputies she got into a dispute with the man and shot him. Neither the identity of the woman nor the man she said she shot has been released yet, and it's not clear what the relationship was between the two.

The man's body was recovered Thursday morning after the Sheriff's office got a 911 call from an unidentified man who said he was at the Home Depot in Jensen Beach with a woman who wanted to confess to the shooting. The 911 caller told Deputies where the woman said she had dumped the body.

No charges have been filed against the woman yet. She is reportedly cooperating with detectives.

"Whether or not its a murder, whether its self defense, I don't know yet," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder in an interview with TCPalm.