NWS Melbourne: High Rip Current Risk in Effect Through Late Saturday Night

East-Central Florida - Friday August 16, 2024: Despite a forecast of clear skies and more moderate temperatures this weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne is warning that long period swells from distant Hurricane Ernesto will produce rough surf and a high risk of rip currents at all East-Central Florida beaches today through Saturday night.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

Entering the water is strongly discouraged.

High Rip Current Risk Through Late Saturday Night

WHAT: Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet in the surf zone.



Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet in the surf zone. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, and Brevard Counties.



Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, and Brevard Counties. WHEN: Through late Saturday night.



Through late Saturday night. IMPACT: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

