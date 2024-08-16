PSLPD: 2 Men Shot and Injured Outside the VYBZ Lounge in Port St. Lucie Early This Morning

Google VYBZ Lounge

Port St. Lucie - Friday August 16, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is investigating a shooting that took place early this morning (Friday) outside the VYBZ Lounge.

Cleveland Clinic Hospital officials called the police at 2:10 AM this morning after two wounded men arrived with gunshot wounds. One of the victims is 45-year-olds, the other is 25-year-olds. Both men were later discharged from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The men had just left the nightclub located at 2096 NW Courtyard Circle in Port St. Lucie. According to a release posted on the Port St. Lucie Police Facebook page, when they got into a vehicle to leave, someone inside an older dark colored sedan drove by and fired into the victim's vehicle, striking the front seat passenger and rear seat passenger.

The driver was not injured and drove the 2 victims to the hospital.

The suspect in the dark colored sedan fled.

The incident appears to be a targeted act, according to the PSLPD release, and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call PSLPD Major Crimes Unit Detective Meyer at: 772-807-4400.