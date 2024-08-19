AAA: Florida Gas Price Average Ends the Week Down 2-Cents

Florida - Monday August 19, 2024: The Average price of a gallon of gasoline in Florida ended the week on Sunday at $3.31 a gallon.

That's 2-cents less than last week, 12-cents less than a month ago, and 53-cents less than this time last year. The state average is also 33 cents below this year's high of $3.64 per gallon.

During the first few days of last week, Florida gas prices rose 7 cents last week. However, those gains were quickly erased by the weekend.

"Over the weekend, Florida gasoline hit the lowest average price in two months," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA Florida. "The price of crude continues to influence prices at the pump. Oil prices increased early last week on renewed optimism about the U.S. economy, after a July domestic consumer spending report was better than analysts expected. By the end of the week, however, weak economic data from China caused oil prices to soften."

The U.S. price of crude initially jumped to $80 a barrel, but finished the week flat. Friday's closing price of $76.65 per barrel was 19 cents less than the week before. Gasoline futures were also down 8 cents per gallon.

Florida Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.49), Gainesville ($3.39), Naples ($3.38)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.13), Panama City ($3.14), Pensacola ($3.15)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Florida

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

