Brightline Train Strikes Disabled Sedan on Tracks, Passengers Got Out Before Impact, No Injuries

SLCSO

St. Lucie County - Monday August 19, 2024: A black Chevy sedan, with its front end pointing north, got stuck in between the tracks Friday morning just north of Fort Pierce. A southbound Brightline passenger train came along and smacked into the front end of it around 11 AM.

The passenger, or passengers, got out well before impact and there were no injuries according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. It's not clear how the vehicle ended up in a northbound direction between the two railroad tracks about 20 yards south from where Torpey Road cross the tracks.

Torpey Road and a stretch of North Old Dixie Highway were closed for a few hours until the vehicle was lifted off the tracks and the crash site was cleared.