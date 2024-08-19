NWS Melbourne - High Risk of Rip Currents Along All East-Central Florida Beaches Through Monday Night

East-Centeral Florida - Monday August 19, 2024: The National Weather Service has continued its rip current risk warning from the weekend through late this Monday night.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

Residents and visitors alike are highly discouraged from enter the surf today.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY TONIGHT

WHAT: Dangerous rip currents.



Dangerous rip currents. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, and Brevard Counties.



Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Saint Lucie, Martin, and Brevard Counties. WHEN: Through late tonight.



Through late tonight. IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Entering the surf is strongly discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.