St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections - Confirm Your Precinct Location and VOTE in Tomorrow's Primary Election

Monday August 19, 2024: The Florida Primary Election is tomorrow (Tuesday, August 20) and the polls in St. Lucie County will open at 7 AM and remain open until 7 PM Tuesday evening.

VOTE at YOUR ASSIGNED PRECINCT

Voters must vote at their assigned precinct location based on their residential address.

“We urge St. Lucie County voters to verify the status of their voter record and confirm their precinct location prior to voting," said St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker in a news release. Voters can find out which precinct they should vote at by visiting www.slcelections.com or by contacting the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office at (772) 462-1500.

In addition, sample ballots were mailed to every registered voter which indicate the voter’s precinct and the address of that precinct. Voters can also view their sample ballot online at the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections website prior to going to the polls to vote.

Dzmitry - stock.adobe.com / 443942082 American concept. The US flag has a pen and a notebook with the inscription - CLOSED PRIMARY

CLOSED PRIMARY

Florida is a closed primary state; all Republican voters may vote in the Republican Primary, all Democratic voters may vote in the Democratic Primary, and all voters may vote in nonpartisan races.

BRING a VALID ID

To vote in the Primary Election, voters must have a valid photo and signature ID, such as but not limited to, a Florida driver's license, Florida Identification Card, a passport, or a military ID.

The complete list of approved identification for voting can be found at www.slcelections.com.

For more information about the election, please visit www.slcelections.com or call (772) 462-1500.