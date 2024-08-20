Treasure Coast Food Bank Partners with St. Lucie Mets to ‘Strike Out Hunger’

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 20, 2024: The annual Strike Out Hunger with the St. Lucie Mets takes place on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie in support of Treasure Coast Food Bank. Attendees who bring five non-perishable food items can receive a free ticket to the game against the Palm Beach Cardinals. Prior to the game donation tables will open at 4:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game begins at 6:10 p.m.

The St. Lucie Mets players and staff will show their commitment to striking out hunger by building family food boxes that morning from 9 a.m. to noon. They’ll be packing hundreds of family food boxes for neighbors of the Treasure Coast community.

“The St. Lucie Mets’ commitment to ending hunger on the Treasure Coast supports positive change,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Our eight-year partnership continues to make a profound impact, and together, we’re excited to continue creating pathways for neighbors in our community to thrive.”

In addition, raffle tickets will be on sale for an autographed St. Lucie Mets Strike Out Hunger jersey. The winner will be drawn at the top of the 7th inning. The winner does not have to be present to win.

“The Mets are so excited to partner with the Treasure Coast Food Bank again to build boxes for families on the Treasure Coast. It is important to our organization that our players have a positive impact on our community, and this event is a small way that they can help,” said Kasey Blair, assistant general manager of the St. Lucie Mets. “This is the only event every season that our entire roster and coaching staff are involved in, and it helps them to see that they can use their platform as a professional baseball player to make a difference in the lives of others.”