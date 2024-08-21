Port St. Lucie Debuts New, Enhanced Website

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 21, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie launched a rebranded and revised website that is designed to provide residents, businesses and visitors with improved access to city information, services and resources.

The new website went live last Friday, August 16th. The website address remains the same - CityofPSL.com.

The website was designed to create a user-friendly and informative online platform to serve the community. The new site incorporates best practices in web design and functionality to enhance the overall user experience. Extensive feedback was solicited during the design and testing phases to ensure the website is as accessible, navigable and user-friendly as possible.

Along with updates to the CityofPSL.com website, two additional City-related sites were also refreshed:



·MIDFLORIDAEventCenter.com, which offers venue information, updates and ticket purchasing for events taking place at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center in Port St. Lucie.



SaintsPSL.com, which provides golfers with detailed information about The Saints Golf Course amenities, tee times, rates and special events.

“The new websites will serve as a valuable tool for our community, offering more streamlined access to City services, online payments and up-to-date news that are easier to navigate,” said Port St. Lucie City Manager Jesus Merejo. “The updated designs and expanded features reflect our commitment to providing exceptional services and transparency to our residents.”