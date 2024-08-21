Registration Opens August 26 for the Vero Beach Museum of Art Fall Art Classes and Workshops

Vero Beach - Wednesday August 21, 2024: From novice to expert, artists at all levels can engage in immersive and inspiring experiences at the Vero Beach Museum of Art. Online registration for fall term studio classes and workshops opens on August 26. The fall term offers a variety of five- and ten-week sessions that introduce various mediums and topics.

Seasoned instructors will lead courses in art history, contemplative arts, photography, ceramics, drawing, painting, and open studio. Students can discover the Golden Age of Athens, enjoy invigorating chair yoga and Qigong, learn to throw like a pro when handling clay on the wheel, try their hands at beginner drawing, uncover digital photography essentials, and express themselves on canvas with courses in still life, abstract painting, and mindful art. There’s even a ceramics workshop on creating a fairy house for your home or garden.

Classes begin on October 7 with ten- and five-week classes. A second set of five-week courses starts on November 11.

“There has never been a better time than now to try something new, renew a skill you once had, or learn new professional techniques to enhance your creative abilities,” said Director of Education Sara Klein. “Our experienced instructors will facilitate sessions for beginners, intermediate, and advanced students, providing a variety of opportunities to explore painting, drawing, photography, art history, ceramics, and more.”

Don’t delay, register today! To learn more about fall classes at the Museum or register, visit www.vbmuseum.org.

The Vero Beach Museum of Art is located at 3001 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, Florida, 32963. Directions: From I-95 (Exit 147), from U.S. 1 and Indian River Boulevard, take State Road 60 east over the Merrill Barber Bridge to the beachside and turn right at the first traffic light into Riverside Park.

Museum programs are sponsored in part by the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and The Plansoen Foundation. The Vero Beach Museum of Art is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Vero Beach Museum of Art is a membership-based not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization pursuant to chapter 212, Florida Statutes.