FWC: 50 Florida Schools Get Funding for the Annual School Fishing Club Program

Florida - Thursday August 22, 2024: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will issue a School Fishing Club Grant to 50 schools for the upcoming school year. The School Fishing Club Program is an annual educational grant program that teaches youth anglers about best fishing practices to help ensure the future of fishing in Florida.

Each selected school fishing club will be awarded $500 to assist with club expenses, such as gear and tackle, so they can get out on the water and reel in some fish. The FWC also provides program curriculum and educational materials to be taught throughout the school year by the club sponsor. The curriculum is comprised of lessons and activities on ethical angling, conservation, Florida’s aquatic habitats, basic fishing gear, and general fishing concepts, and is applicable to both fresh and saltwater fishing. Additionally, at least one conservation project activity must be completed each school year and is an opportunity for clubs to earn points for a chance to win prizes.

This FWC program is a joint effort of internal collaboration between the FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, Division of Marine Fisheries Management, and the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network.

The program is supported by funding from the Coastal Conservation Association and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Funding from the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is provided by Mrs. Connie and Mr. Garner Koons. This program is supported by local partners including Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Hobie Eyewear, Pure Fishing and Flambeau Outdoors.

Visit MyFWC.com/SFC for the full list of schools that have been selected for the grant, or scroll through the list below:



The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the FWC and other public and private partners to conserve Florida’s native animals and plants and the lands and waters they need to survive. Operating as a statewide community foundation for conservation, the Foundation has raised and donated more than $71 million to conserve nature and our outdoor heritage. More information can be found at: wildlifeflorida.org