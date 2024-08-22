USACE to Hold Kissimmee River Headwaters Revitalization Schedule Public Scoping Meetings

Florida - Thursday January 21, 2024: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District (USACE), in partnership with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), is preparing a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) assessment for the Kissimmee River Restoration (KRR) Project Headwaters Revitalization Schedule (HRS) and will hold two public scoping meetings on September 4 – 5, 2024.

The HRS was authorized with the KRR Project by Section 101 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1992 (Public Law 102-580, October 31, 1992) and subsequently developed in 1996 with the rest of the KRR Project Upper Basin components.

The purpose of the HRS is to provide sufficient water storage in the Upper Kissimmee Basin to reestablish historical (pre-channelization) flow patterns necessary for ecological restoration of the Kissimmee River as well as enhance littoral wetland habitat around Lakes Kissimmee, Hatchineha, and Cypress. The HRS is the final component of the KRR project, which has been jointly developed and constructed by the Corps and SFWMD over the last 30 years.

With the completion of KRR Project construction in 2021, and subsequent implementation of Increment 1 of the HRS in 2024 beginning the hydrologic restoration of the Kissimmee River and floodplain, completion of the full HRS is essential to restoring the ecological integrity and realizing the benefits of the KRR project. The updated HRS is expected to be implemented in 2027.

As part of this operational study, the USACE will also consider modifying operating criteria at S-65, S-65A, and S-65D structures to optimize flows in the restored Kissimmee River while maintaining all Federally authorized project purposes in the Kissimmee Basin.

We invite the participation of Federal and state agencies, native American tribes, local agencies, interested parties and individuals in providing comments and identifying any issues or concerns.

Scoping comments may be transmitted electronically to KRRHeadwaters@usace.army.mil during the scoping period, which will conclude on September 20, 2024. All comments will be summarized, addressed, and used to inform the NEPA assessment.

Comments may also be provided at the public scoping meetings, which will be held at the following dates and locations:

• Sept 4, 5:30-6:30 PM, Alton Chandler Civic Center, 20350 Highway 98 N, Okeechobee, FL 34972

• Sept 5, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Valencia College – Osceola Campus, Building 1, 1800 Denn John Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34744, please park in Lot F (refer to attachment)

Open house poster sessions will begin approximately one hour prior to the start of each scoping meeting, at their respective locations, where staff from USACE and SFWMD will be available to answer questions. Meeting participants may attend the second scoping meeting virtually at: https://sfwmd.link/4cpXVFL

The KRR HRS Public Scoping Letter is available at: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/About/Divisions-Offices/Planning/Environmental-Branch/Environmental-Documents/ under Multiple Counties, row 54.

Please visit the following website for more information on the Kissimmee River Restoration Project: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental/Ecosystem-Restoration/Kissimmee-River-Restoration/