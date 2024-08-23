St. Lucie County Animal Safety Hosts Dog Days of Summer 3-Day Adoption Event Aug. 29-31

St. Lucie County - Friday August 23, 2024: St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety, Services and Protection Division is hosting a Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event on Aug. 29-31 at the county’s animal shelter, located at 3404 W. Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

Animals that have been at the county facility for more than 30 days will be available for adoption at no cost, while animals that have been at the facility for less than 30 days will be available for half-price adoptions.

Roughly 25-30 dogs are available for this event (puppies, small dogs, large dogs). While there are no cats available at this time – that may change between now and the adoption event. The Dogs Days of Summer Adoption event takes place Thursday, Aug. 29, Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the dogs available for adoption, including images and breed descriptions, please visit: www.stlucieco.gov/adopt.

Minimum requirements for pet adoption include:



Must be 18 years of age to adopt any animal.

Possess a valid driver’s license or state ID including your current address.

Landlord or parent’s approval, if applicable.

Please keep in mind, children and four-legged friends should be included in the final decision to adopt. We do allow meet and greets for family pet dogs. We do not offer meet and greets for cats or critters. “Get acquainted visit” with animal and household family members 12 years of age and under.

Adoption fees are non-refundable and non-transferable. Our counselors and expert staff spend a lot of time helping you make a good decision about bringing home a new family member. We encourage you to be certain about your decision before finalizing your adoption.

Adoption applications are first come, first served. We ask that you are prepared to take your pet home the same day as the adoption.

Animal Safety staff reserve the right to deny any adoption application, for any reason.

What’s included in an adoption:



Overall wellness examination by a licensed veterinarian.

All animals will be spayed/neutered prior to going into their new home.

All age-appropriate vaccinations and deworming.

Heartworm testing for dogs and feline FIV/FELV testing, if age appropriate.

Dogs and puppies will receive regular flea, tick and heartworm protection while in our care, and our cats and kittens receive regular flea and tick preventative.

A microchip to help ensure a safe return if your pet ever gets lost.

For more information about St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety adoption program call 772-462-8120 or visit www.stlucieco.gov/adopt.