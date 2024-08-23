The Space Coast Regional Airport Gets $5.8 Million From the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to Build a New Road to the Nearby Innovation Park

Space Coast - Friday August 23, 2024: The Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville has been awarded over $5.8 million from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) to construct a new access road from the Space Coast Innovation Park to the Airport.

Those improvements to the road surface and infrastructure are expected to help expand business opportunities at the Innovation Park. That in turn is forecast to create more than 900 jobs in the region, and have a positive fiscal impact of over $24.6 million in the region.

Specifically, the grant will pay for a 3,200-foot roadway which will provide direct access to the airport from the Space Coast Innovation Park's three-phase development project. Eventually, up to seven commercial buildings with 1.4 million square feet of industrial space will be built within the Innovation Park.

Governor DeSantis made the announcement at a ceremony in Titusville on Thursday. “Florida is the space capital of the country,” said the Governor Ron DeSantis. “Titusville and the surrounding communities will benefit from these high-demand, high-wage jobs that will contribute to a stronger economy for families along the Space Coast.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

For more information on the Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.