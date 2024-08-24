From Canvas to Community: Indian River Estates at the Emerson Gallery

Indian River County - Saturday August 24, 2024: Discover the heart of our community through art at the upcoming Indian River Estates Art Guild Exhibition, presented by Art at the Emerson Gallery.

This exhibition offers a wonderful opportunity for the community to support local artists and engage with the creative talents of Indian River Estates.

Indian River Estates is more than just a retirement community; it’s a vibrant hub where seniors can age in place while embracing new opportunities for creativity and connection. The Indian River Estates Art Guild, an art club dedicated to the residents, provides a supportive environment where members explore their artistic talents, learn new skills, and build lasting friendships.

This unique collaboration with Art at the Emerson Gallery brings their collective creativity into the spotlight, showcasing a diverse range of artworks across multiple mediums. The exhibition is a testament to the thriving artistic spirit within Indian River Estates and a celebration of community involvement. If you’d like to learn more about Indian River Estates, visit ActsRetirement.org or call (772) 226-8847.

“We are honored to present the extraordinary works of the Indian River Estates residents,” says Dawn Orre, Gallery Director at Art at the Emerson Gallery. “This exhibit highlights the power of art to unite, inspire, and enrich our community.”

The exhibition runs from September 6, 2024, to October 30, 2024, with viewings on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. An exclusive ‘Meet the Artists Reception’ will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.