City of Fort Pierce Commission Seeks Applications for Youth Advisory Committee Members

Fort Pierce - Sunday August 25, 2024: The Fort Pierce City Commission is seeking new members to join the Fort Pierce Youth Council (YOCO). YOCO is a City Commission-appointed committee that provides valuable advice and recommendations on youth-related issues, policies, and strategies to the City Commission.

YOCO plays a vital role in ensuring that the voices of Fort Pierce's youth are heard in matters that directly affect them. The committee meets on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m.

If you are interested i applying CLICK on THIS LINK.

To qualify for membership, applicants must meet the following criteria:



Be a resident of the City of Fort Pierce.

Be in grades 9 through 12 (or will be when school starts in August of the current year).

Attend a high school within the City of Fort Pierce or attend Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.

The City Commission encourages all eligible students to apply and be a part of this important initiative. The deadline to submit applications is September Friday 6, 2024.

For additional information, please contact the Office of the City Clerk at 772.467.3065.