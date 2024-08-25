Donate
City of Fort Pierce Commission Seeks Applications for Youth Advisory Committee Members

WQCS | By City of Fort Pierce
Published August 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
City of Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Sunday August 25, 2024: The Fort Pierce City Commission is seeking new members to join the Fort Pierce Youth Council (YOCO). YOCO is a City Commission-appointed committee that provides valuable advice and recommendations on youth-related issues, policies, and strategies to the City Commission.

YOCO plays a vital role in ensuring that the voices of Fort Pierce's youth are heard in matters that directly affect them. The committee meets on the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m.

If you are interested i applying CLICK on THIS LINK.

To qualify for membership, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a resident of the City of Fort Pierce.
  • Be in grades 9 through 12 (or will be when school starts in August of the current year).
  • Attend a high school within the City of Fort Pierce or attend Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.

The City Commission encourages all eligible students to apply and be a part of this important initiative. The deadline to submit applications is September Friday 6, 2024.

For additional information, please contact the Office of the City Clerk at 772.467.3065.
City of Fort Pierce
